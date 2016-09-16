Apple’s iOS 10 might be the most helpful update it’s ever put out. But it’s also good at helping people who want to wind you up.

The new update makes it easier than ever to discuss things, opening up notifications so that they are actually little versions of the app. And that’s mostly useful – it means that you don’t ever have to open the Messages app to reply, for instance, but can instead do everything from the lock screen notification.

But that’s also dangerous, if you’re around the wrong people. Those notifications can be accessed by anyone – since they come up on the lock screen, there’s no authentication needed to start sending messages to people in replies.

1/10 New lock screen This might be the first thing you notice, and it’s probably the most significant change to your daily routine. The old slide-to-unlock lock screen is gone; in its place is one you press the home button to unlock. You can try that out in practice just by locking your phone and waking it up. All you really need to know is that you press the home button to do everything, but if you’d like to find out more you can read our full write-up

2/10 Huge changes to Messages You can try these out straight away, though not all of them will work with people who haven’t yet upgraded to iOS 10 themselves. The first things to have a go with are Apple’s own improvements to the app. You can find those by clicking the little arrow that’s appeared next to the field where you write messages – which will bring up options for sending drawings, heartbeats or pictures. But by far the biggest change is the introduction of apps to Messages. You get on that by clicking the little icon that looks like the App Store – in there, you’ll find a host of different apps including ones for finding gifs and others for sending people money

3/10 Useful notifications Notifications have got much more rich (and also much bigger). Now, when they pop up on your lock screen you can hard or long press to interact with them, and if apps are properly made for iOS 10 then you’ll even be able to see a mini version of them as you do. The best app to try this out with at the moment is the Messages app, when someone sends you a text. But integration should be coming to most apps soon, when you’ll get a proper chance to try them all out

4/10 Useful 3D Touch And that same theme runs into the home screen, when you’re on it. If you hard press on an app icon with 3D Touch, you’ll get a mini version of it that you can interact with. That means that you can see who you’ve got emails from, for instance, or click to on Music to start some of your recently played albums. Each of those things can be added as a widget to the lock screen, making them even quicker to view

5/10 Apple Maps redesign Apple’s controversial but hugely improved mapping has received perhaps the biggest renovation in iOS 10. The design is very different, and as are the features that are included. It now gives you the opportunity to have your routes change as you move along, and to zoom in and out while you’r eon your journey. And it’ll let you schedule stop-offs, finding coffee or petrol while you’re on your journey. But the biggest change is just how you find where you’re going. Using the search bar at the bottom will bring up a range of suggestions – including things pulled out of your mail and other apps, which the phone thinks that you’re likely to be heading to

6/10 Apple Music redesign When Apple Music came out last year, it was interesting and exciting but also a little confusing. Thankfully that’s been scrapped this year – and in its place comes a far easier to use design. Gone are the different confusing sections like "New" and "Connect", with their features being folded into other parts of the app. In its place is an app that is like the rest of iOS 10 – slightly less packed with information, but with that information far more organised

7/10 Deleting apps There’s never been a finally more heartfelt and true than this one: You can finally delete the stock apps that you don’t use from your home screen. So, for example, you can get rid of the Stocks app that you never use to check how the markets are doing; you can get rid of the Tips app that you never use to see how to use your phone. It’s done as you’d expect to delete it. Just tap and hold on the relevant app and click the cross in the corner. Some of the apps aren’t actually deleted, but all of them can be recovered through the App Store all the same. Just search for the app that you want to get back and it’ll look like you’re downloading it, but actually it’ll just appear back on your phone

8/10 Changes to Photos Photos has become far more clever, using artificial intelligence to search out the things you want to find. So now, for example, you can search for Tree and see all the trees you’ve photographed; you can tell it who people are and have it find pictures of them; and it’ll arrange special automatic memories of nice days out you’ve had. You can try all those by heading into the Photos app. Initially it might be less full than you’d expect, because the calculations have to be done on your phone; they’ll be done overnight on the first day you plug it in

9/10 Cleverer Siri Apple is finally letting other apps have Siri talk to them, and them talk back. So you can ask for a ride to somewhere, for instance, and Siri will be able to ask Uber for a car; or you can ask to send someone money and it’ll sort that out for you. Apps are just being updated to make this work correctly, but you should be able to try it out in apps like Uber from the beginning

10/10 Better keyboard This might not be the kind of thing that you’d want to try out straight away. But it’s the sort of thing that will gradually improve your life, quietly and slowly – which is actually a great representative for how iOS 10 feels. The new keyboard can read your messages, so that it knows what people are asking. And it can then raid information to give up what people are asking for, quickly. So, for instance, if someone asks for your email, it’ll just pop up in the suggestions box. No typing for you – you’ll be able to send it straight away

Apple has offered interactive notifications for years, allowing people to reply to messages just from the pop-up. But this year those notifications have got far deeper – the Messages app can bring up a whole conversation, for instance, rather than just letting you send off one message.

That means that it’s easier than ever to use it as a way of winding up friends or sending malicious messages. But there’s a way of turning it off.

To do so, just head to the TouchID settings and scroll down to the setting for what to show while the phone is locked (or search at the top of the Settings app for “Messages”). Untick the option to show messages when the phone is locked.

This will make the notifications far less useful. But you might want to do it if you’re worried about someone commandeering your screen.

The new widget screen, found by swiping to the left, can also be a way of someone getting hold of information about you. Most of the private information is kept hidden until the phone is unlocked using a fingerprint – but some information can be visible.

If you’ve got the Calendar widget in that view, for instance, people will be able to see your next appointment. And the Phone widget will show your favourite contacts and allow people to call them.

In most cases, those things aren’t likely to be a problem, since Apple has been careful to keep everything important hidden. But if you’re particularly worried, then it’s worth having a look at every widget in the unlocked view and removing any that you’re worried about.

And if you’re really worried then you can turn off the entire Today view when the phone is unlocked, that’s done from the same Settings screen.

And on that same page you can find the option to turn off other things like Siri, which can also be used to send messages without your permission, or Home Control, which might allow people to control your house. Again, those things might mostly be useful – but if you’re especially worried or at risk of people trying to mess with your phone, it might be worth turning them off.

