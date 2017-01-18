A team of researchers has developed a new 3D printing technique, dubbed ‘living polymerization’, that allows you to transform objects with light and heat after they’ve been printed.

According to the MIT scientists behind the breakthrough, living polymerization lets you change a 3D-printed object’s shape, colour and size, as well as fuse it with other objects.

They designed new polymers that can be reactivated by light, each containing chemical groups called TTCs, which “act like a folded up accordion,” as MIT News reports.

What's the big deal with 3D printing?







6 show all What's the big deal with 3D printing?









1/6 The machine: The 3D Printshow was a first chance for many to see Makerbot’s new Replicator 2 device

2/6 3D Sound: Two musicians show off an electric guitar and bass created using 3D printers

3/6 3D-printed prostheses: This was part of Fripp Design's presentation in the 3D4D challenge

4/6 3D Fashion: Models walk down the catwalk wearing accessories created by designers on 3D printers

5/6 Bre Pettis: The CEO and co-founder of Makerbot Industries was one of the faces of the event

6/6 Printing in action: Attendees check out a display of 3D printers from Dutch firm Ultimaker Alamy

Exposure to blue light activates organic catalysts in the polymers, which attach new monomers to the TTCs, stretching them out and altering their mechanical and chemical properties.

“The idea is that you could print a material and subsequently take that material and, using light, morph the material into something else, or grow the material further,” said Jeremiah Johnson, associate professor of chemistry at MIT.

“That’s the breakthrough in this paper: We really have a truly living method where we can take macroscopic materials and grow them in the way we want to.”

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to build your own transforming creations at home yet, but the breakthrough opens up a wave of exciting new research opportunities for the scientists at MIT.