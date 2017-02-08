Super Bowl 2017 adverts could spell the end for the hashtag

An analysis of the ads that aired at this year’s Super Bowl suggests that companies could be turning their backs on social media marketing.

Hashtags featured in 20 of the 66 ads – a 30% share – that aired nationally between kickoff and the end of the game.

That’s down from 45% last year, 50% in 2015 and an all-time high of 57% in 2014, according to stats from Marketing Land.

Lady Gaga performs at Super Bowl LI







1/24 Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Patrick Smith/Getty

Meanwhile, URLs were included in 26 slots, 39% of the total number.

In each of the past three years (Marketing Land started counting hashtags in 2012, and URL usage in 2014), hashtags have outnumbered URLs in Super Bowl ads.

In 2016, URLs featured in 35% of ads, in 2015 they featured in 45% of ads and in 2014 they featured in 41% of ads.

T-Mobile was the only company that included a hashtag, URL and mentions for its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages, which it did in all four of its ads.

Only one other ad referenced a social network, with Wonderful Pistachios encouraging viewers to follow its Twitter page.

The 51st Super Bowl proved quite the spectacle, with the New England Patriots pulling off a stunning comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, having been 25 points behind in the third quarter.

Lady Gaga took centre-stage for the half-time show, with a performance that featured subliminal digs at President Trump, a roof dive and a drone show involving 300 flying devices.