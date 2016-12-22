'Toilet paper for smartphones' installed in airport lavatories

An airport in Japan is set to increase the country's reputation for hygiene after installing ‘toilet paper’ dispensers for people to clean their smartphones after using the bathroom.

The new measure at Narita international airport follows research that shows mobile phones often hold more germs than toilet seats - and that this can reach dangerous levels as few users take the time to wipe their phone.

So far, 86 cubicles in seven toilet facilities at the airport feature the ‘toilet paper for smartphones’, according to Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun.

The roll of paper look like a smaller version of normal toilet paper and was installed by telecommunications giant NTT Docomo.

Not only can the paper wipe off germs but it also has information printed out in English about wi-fi services and travel information.

Foreign visitors said the biggest problem the experienced in Japan was finding a wi-fi connection, according to a survey by the country's tourism agency.

Japan already boasts hi-tech public lavatories when compared to the rest of the world.

Many toilets in the country contain heated seats and jets of water and air.

There are gadgets that produce flushing sounds or music to cover up any noise made by the person and recent models even have a deodorising mechanism to eliminate smells.

It has been estimated that more than 76% of Japanese homes have toilet seats with enhanced capabilities.