istock-502874814.jpg
  1. INDYLIFE

Incredible video shows moment baby is born during a ‘gentle C-section’

This new method allows mothers to feel more involved in the birth / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's said to be a more inclusive experience akin to that of vaginal birth

Jaw-dropping footage of the moment a baby’s head emerges unaided out of its mother’s stomach during a C-section has been captured. 

Shared by a doctor in Venezuela less than a week ago, the emotional video shows what’s known as a ‘gentle’ or ‘natural’ caesarean section.

  • Read more

One potentially dangerous thing women do wrong in childbirth

In the clip, the baby’s head can be seen slowly protruding through a small incision in the mother’s abdomen before finally pushing its way out. 

Since being shared by a doctor at the Centro de Fertilidad Clinica Lugo, the footage has been viewed more than 15,000 times.

While not much has changed in childbirth in recent years, the rise of C-sections has seen a call for a more inclusive experience akin to that of vaginal birth, and that’s where this method comes into play. 

Birth Photography by Kate Griffin

Birth Photography by Kate Griffin

  • 1/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 2/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 3/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 4/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 5/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 6/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 7/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 8/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 9/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 10/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 11/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

  • 12/12

    Kate Griffin Photography

Unlike standard caesareans, babies born this way are guided by doctors as they make their own way out of the womb through a small cut.

Warning: Graphic video

According to experts, this slower type of caesarean can reduce the risk of respiratory problems some babies experience during a standard C-section and insist that it allows the mother to feel more involved in the birth.

In fact, some mums-to-be opt to have the procedure without a screen so that they can watch the moment for themselves before the baby is finally placed on their chest. 

Comments