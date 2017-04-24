Incredible video shows moment baby is born during a ‘gentle C-section’

Jaw-dropping footage of the moment a baby’s head emerges unaided out of its mother’s stomach during a C-section has been captured.

Shared by a doctor in Venezuela less than a week ago, the emotional video shows what’s known as a ‘gentle’ or ‘natural’ caesarean section.

In the clip, the baby’s head can be seen slowly protruding through a small incision in the mother’s abdomen before finally pushing its way out.

Since being shared by a doctor at the Centro de Fertilidad Clinica Lugo, the footage has been viewed more than 15,000 times.

While not much has changed in childbirth in recent years, the rise of C-sections has seen a call for a more inclusive experience akin to that of vaginal birth, and that’s where this method comes into play.

Birth Photography by Kate Griffin







+ show all Birth Photography by Kate Griffin





















1/12 Kate Griffin Photography

2/12 Kate Griffin Photography

3/12 Kate Griffin Photography

4/12 Kate Griffin Photography

5/12 Kate Griffin Photography

6/12 Kate Griffin Photography

7/12 Kate Griffin Photography

8/12 Kate Griffin Photography

9/12 Kate Griffin Photography

10/12 Kate Griffin Photography

11/12 Kate Griffin Photography

12/12 Kate Griffin Photography

Unlike standard caesareans, babies born this way are guided by doctors as they make their own way out of the womb through a small cut.

Warning: Graphic video

According to experts, this slower type of caesarean can reduce the risk of respiratory problems some babies experience during a standard C-section and insist that it allows the mother to feel more involved in the birth.

In fact, some mums-to-be opt to have the procedure without a screen so that they can watch the moment for themselves before the baby is finally placed on their chest.