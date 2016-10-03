It seems that swimming in a sea of nappies, scattered toys and speaking baby all day might not be doing your IQ any favours.

Parents have revealed their most embarrassing moments, and admitted that temporary parental stupidity is a real thing.

A thread on social media site Reddit beckoned sleep deprived mothers and fathers to share the most humiliating stories of their IQ apparently falling after having children.

And while it’s by no means a new phenomenon, so-called ‘baby brain’ seems to be rendering parents far and wide incapable of performing the most simple of tasks, remembering routine words or even putting cereal boxes back in the cupboard – rather than the washing machine.

The parent that started the thread sought reassurance for his lessening intellect, writing: "Now my only interaction these days is with babies as a stay-at-home-dad, I feel like I can barely get coherent sentences out,

"My wife constantly calls me out on my less-than-stellar words (which I deserve for reverting to some caveman-like state of communication sometimes)”

One parent responded: "The other day I was in the grocery store and forgot the word celery" while another with a Master’s degree in engineering added: “I literally forgot my phone number last week. I stared blankly and had to call my mom over to help."

But perhaps the most worrying are the tales of sheer infantile behaviour.

One anonymous parent went on to explain: “My children are grown and I still exclaim very excitedly (while pointing) 'Cow! Choo-choo! Horsies!'

"My husband doesn't like to take road trips with me anymore.”

The 20 best places to raise children in the UK







20 show all The 20 best places to raise children in the UK





































1/20 The Orkney Islands The coast of the Orkney Islands near Bisray village Chmee2/Creative Commons

2/20 The Shetland Islands A general view of the Shetland Islands JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP/Getty Images

3/20 The Western Isles A man rides his bike on Harris, one of the Western Isles, also known as the Outer Hebrides Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

4/20 Winchester Choristers from Winchester Cathedral enjoy the artificial rink set up beside the cathedral

5/20 Eden The Hartside Summit in the North Pennines in the district of Eden Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

6/20 Craven A sheepdog works in Skipton, in the district of Craven Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

7/20 Ryedale The Folk Museum in Ryedale Creative Commons/Dennis Smith

8/20 Staffordshire Moorlands Three Shire Heads, which crosses over Cheshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire Wikimedia Commons/Brian Jones

9/20 Huntingdonshire St Ives in Cambridgeshire, which lies within the boundaries of Huntingdonshire snowmanradio/Creative Commons

10/20 South Northamptonshire The village of Bradden and St.Michael's church, in south Northamptonshire Greg Fitchett/Creative Commons

11/20 Harrogate Spring flowers adorn the front of the Crown Hotel in the Spa town of Harrogate in Yorkshire and The Humber Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

12/20 Rutland Normanton Church in Rutland NotFromUtrecht/Creative Commons

13/20 Warwick The West Midlands county town of Warwick David Alonso Pérez/Creative Commons

14/20 Surrey Heath St Michael's Church, Camberley, which is situated in Surrey Heath Len Willians/Creative Commons

15/20 Chichester A view of the Cathedral in Chichester Evgeniy Podkopaev/Creative Commons

16/20 South Lakeland Kendal, which lies in South Lakeland Mark Fosh/Creative Commons

17/20 Richmondshire The swing bridge in Reeth in Richmondshire Kreuzschnabel/Creative Commons

18/20 Tonbridge and Malling Ightham Mote in Tonbridge and Malling Brian Snelson/Creative Commons

19/20 Stratford-on-Avon Straford-Upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

20/20 Aberdeenshire Westhill in Aberdeenshire, Scotland SCOTT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images

Another added: “I tell my co-workers that 'I'm going to go potty, be right back' way too often."

But, it seems like there is light at the end of the tunnel after-all with the reassurance that your intellect will be restored at some point, albeit not in its entirety.

“I wanted assure that it will come back," one parent said. "Once you get back into a normal-ish routine with sleep the synapses will re-fire and things will come back. Though some brain cells will be gone for good - like the remembering celebrities from movies brain cells.”

Earlier this year an article in the New Scientist said that there is very little evidence that baby brain exists, and even went as far as to say that women with young children may function better than they did before.

But for those who have experienced the often foggy brain that comes with being a new parent, the report will be taken with a large pinch of salt.