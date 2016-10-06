Ukip leadership favourite Steven Woolfe is being treated in hospital - reportedly with bleeding on the brain - following an altercation at a party meeting in Strasbourg.

The MEP's condition was described by former party leader Nigel Farage as “serious”.

Also known as a brain haemorrhage, bleeding on the brain requires “urgent investigation and treatment,” according to Headway, a charity which supports people with brain injuries.

While some brain haemorrhages can occur spontaneously, others happen after a traumatic brain injury (TBI), Headway said, or even after “a seemingly minor head injury”.

Symptoms may develop very fast or take up to several weeks to manifest themselves.

The most common types of haemorrhage after TBI are extradural and subdural haemorrhages.

In extradural haemorrhages, blood forms in between the skull and dura mater, the outer layer of the nervous system. In subdural injuries, there is bleeding on the brain itself.

The precise type of injury Mr Woolfe is suffering from is currently unknown.

Brain haemorrhages can lead to serious long term effects including stroke, communication, cognitive and emotional problems. The body can also be affected physically, suffering from sensory impairment, fatigue and mobility problems.

However, these symptoms and recovery from them varies from person to person.

Mr Woolfe was reported to be in hospital in Strasbourg and undergoing tests.