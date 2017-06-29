Celebrity personal trainer: how to reach your fitness goals

When fitness influencer and personal trainer Bradley Simmonds tells you to get off the couch and exercise, it’s hard to say no. And, you shouldn’t. His clients include top athletes and A-list celebrities, so he knows how to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Seeing your body change takes time and will not happen overnight. However, with dedication, those changes will start appearing. One of the most important things, he says, is to set small goals to reach the big ones and to have a healthy balance between your diet and exercise programme.

Simmonds recommends training at least five times a week. “It doesn’t have to be high intensity every single session you do, it could be running, yoga, weight training, boxing… just vary it up, but five times a week,” he says.

And, when it comes to diet, he maintains “it’s not rocket science”. Having proteins, complex carbs, vegetables and drinking water every day is key to feeding your body the nutrients it needs.

Another important element he says many neglect to take time out for is rest. “You need to give your body that rest so it can recover, so you can push your body again,” he adds.

Watch the video above for the whole story.

