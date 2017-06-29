Fitness blogger Charlie Watson: taking the first step into running

When Charlie Watson, writer of The Runner Beans blog, first started running, she said she had no idea what she was doing. Her gear went as far as a pair of leggings and an oversized T-shirt.

But the point is, she took the first step and ran. And, she hasn’t stopped ever since. Today, she runs marathons and inspires tens of thousands of people to put on their running shoes.

And Watson believes one of the most important tips is to listen to your body.

“One of the things that a lot of people overlook is the warm-up and the cool-down at the end of your run,” she says. “We don’t make time for them and they’re actually really important to help prevent injuries and help set you up for your run.”

Regular health checks and sports massages can also help avoid injuries and treat any small ones you may pick up, allowing you to keep pounding the pavements.

Watch the video above for the whole story.

