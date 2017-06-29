How to stay fit and healthy on holiday

Getting and staying in shape can go in one of two ways: you either reach your goals working hard but struggling through every minute of it, or actually enjoying the journey.

As we’re heading into the summer months, holidays may swing you out of those well-planned diet and training regimes, often leaving you with regrets.

However, Twice The Health bloggers Hannah Tyldesley and Emily Kier say letting your hair down and indulging every once in a while “is not the end of the world”.

The fitness duo is all for having fun on holiday while still making smart food choices and squeezing in some exercise where they can. “We actually take mini bands with us that are just elastic in varying different strengths, otherwise use a step, or a bench, or a ledge, or each other... it’s amazing how many strength moves you can do with just your body weight,” says Kier.

Their top fitness tip is to “find something you absolutely love”, but also rest to let your body recover. “It’s so easy to get carried away, especially when it’s something you enjoy, but just keep an eye on your body… so you can beat any injury before it comes on,” Tyldesley adds.

Watch the video above for the whole story.

