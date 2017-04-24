Hillary Clinton’s former advisor says men and women should split maternity leave because a year is “too long out of the workplace"
Anne-Marie Slaughter, who served as the Director of Policy Planning for the US State Department from 2009 to 2011 under then Secretary of State Ms Clinton, says shared care leave should replace traditional maternity leave.
“My ideal would be the woman takes six months and the man takes six, and they divide that however they want,” she told The Times. “Both parents need to bond with the child and both parents need to understand what it takes to be parents and to be workers.
“You can really fall behind in a year. It’s too long out of the workplace.”
Women at work around the world
Women at work around the world
-
1/25 Coventry, United Kingdom
Cilene Connolly, 32, a Royal Mail postwoman, poses for a portrait during her postal round. "Fortunately, I haven't been faced with gender inequalities in my role as a postwoman," Connolly said. "I've had a great response from my customers for being a female delivering their post, women in particular are always pleasantly surprised to see a female face."
Reuters
-
2/25 Los Angeles, California
Tara McCannel, 44, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Ophthalmic Oncology Center at the UCLA Stein Eye Institute of the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). "Knowledge, in abilities, in how the clinical practices go, in appearance," McCannel said."Women just can't be themselves or just think: 'Oh I'm just going to do my work,' and focus on the job. There are these other things that need to be considered because it's not completely equal even though things are getting better.
Reuters
-
3/25 Almaty, Kazakhstan
Julia Argunova, 36, a mountaineering instructor, poses at 3,200 meters (10,499 feet) above sea level in the Tien Shan mountains. "Physical strength benefits male colleagues in some situations on harder routes. But, women are more concentrated and meticulous. In general, women are better at teaching. My main professional task is to teach safe mountaineering."
Reuters
-
4/25 Moscow, Russia
Pilot Maria Uvarovskaya poses for a photograph in the A320 flight simulator at the Aeroflot training centre at Sheremetyevo airport. "Much more can be done by the women themselves to solve such problems (gender inequality)," said Uvarovskaya.
Reuters
-
5/25 Santiago, Chile
Claudia Concha Parraguez, 45, a pole dancing instructor, poses for a photograph in a gym. "Some students with low self-esteem smile more and feel beautiful after training. But because of the poor mentality of their husbands, who do not see this activity as a sport and associate it with something sexual, they stop attending classes," Parraguez said.
Reuters
-
6/25 Seoul, South Korea
Jeung Un, 27, a freelance photographer, poses for a portrait at a site which protesters have occupied. "Most news outlets prefer to employ male photographers. I feel strongly about gender inequality. When I cover violent scenes, sometimes I am harassed and hear sexually-biased remarks,"
Reuters
-
7/25 Nice, France
Merylee, 26, a soldier does her rounds on the sea-front. The parity in the army already exists, it is the uniform that takes precedence over gender," Merylee said.
Reuters
-
8/25 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Lina Maria da Silva, 62, a babysitter, poses for a photograph with the children she takes care of at her home in the Cantagalo slum. "I've never suffered mistreatment at work. I have always felt a lot of affection from the families I have worked with," Silva said.
Reuters
-
9/25 Nairobi, Kenya
Christine Akoth, 38, a metal painter: "I have experienced gender bias at my work where sometimes I'm denied contracts because of who I am and maybe my marital status. Some female colleagues have been treated unfairly because of their sex and even exploited,"
Reuters
-
10/25 London, United Kingdom
Dr Catherine Reynolds, 37, a scientific researcher at Imperial College: "Women are very well represented at junior levels in Biological Sciences research. At a senior level it is still true that there are fewer female professors in science, but the gap is slowly closing," Reynolds said. "More policies that promote flexible working and that support staff in taking career breaks (both men and women) are an essential way in which it is possible for employees, especially those with young families, to realise their full potential in the workplace."
Reuters
-
11/25 Amman, Jordan
Khawla Sheikh, 54, a plumber and a certified trainer, poses at her home's basement, where she gives plumbing training courses to other women. "Housewives are more comfortable to have a woman plumber in their house in the absence of their husbands," said Sheikh. "To tackle gender inequality, I think that all operating sectors must provide equal opportunities for men and women in all fields and each woman must believe in her capabilities and skills that she has in order to convince the others."
Reuters
-
12/25 West London, United Kingdom
Sarah Hunter, 31, England women's rugby captain and RFU University Rugby Development Officer for the South West, poses for a photograph at The Stoop rugby ground. "I think that if we¿ïre the right person for the right job in the workplace then so be it and the same for men," Hunter said. "I¿ïve worked for the RFU, and being what is deemed as a male sport perhaps in the past, I was welcomed into that environment and I personally haven¿ït experienced gender inequality in the workplace, so I think that I¿ïve been very fortunate in the career that I¿ïve had and in the jobs that I¿ïve had that I¿ïve been seen for the person that I am and not for the gender that I am."
Reuters
-
13/25 Agusan del Sur, Philippines
Filipina Grace Ocol, 40, is a backhoe operator. Ocol, a mother of three, said, "There are a few female workers that can drive big trucks and backhoe. If men can do it, why can't women do it? I'm better than the men, they can only drive trucks here but I can drive both."
Reuters
-
14/25 Hasaka, Syria
Laila Sterk, 22, is a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighter: "Before becoming a fighter, I was suffering from inequality in society. But after joining the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), I didn't encounter that anymore," said Sterk. "This is due to the fact that when men want to join the SDF they attend educational courses about women fighting alongside them. Therefore the woman fighter leads the military campaigns just like any man."
Reuters
-
15/25 Andernos, France
Valerie Perron, 53, an oyster farmer, poses for a photograph on her boat. "It must not be forgotten that it is women, moms, who raise the boys. It is therefore up to us to change the mentalities by raising the boys at their youngest age, in a spirit of parity and equality with the woman. We must change the mentalities of early childhood education. A boy can play with dolls and a little girl with small cars," Perron said.
Reuters
-
16/25 Kathmandu, Nepal
Januka Shrestha, 25, a Tuk Tuk driver, poses for a picture. There is no difference in a vehicle driven by a woman and man. While driving on the road people sometimes try to dominate a vehicle especially when they see a woman driving it. People have even used foul language toward me. When this happens I keep quiet and work even harder to prove that we are as capable as men," Shrestha said.
Reuters
-
17/25 Hanoi, Vietnam
Phung Thi Hai, 54, carries bricks at a factory. Hai is among a group of 25 women working at a brick factory where she has to move 3,000 bricks a day to the kiln. "How unfair that a 54-year-old woman like me has to work and take care of the whole family. With the same work male labourers can get a better income. Not only me, all women in the village work very hard with no education, no insurance and no future," Hai said.
Reuters
-
18/25 Mexico City, Mexico
Jauna Diaz, 43, a street sweeper, poses for a photograph as she woks on the street. "In my previous job my boss gave preference to male colleagues and women always were paid later. Thats why I changed jobs," Diaz said. "To tackle gender inequality I think there needs to be more communication and information about women's rights in the work place."
Reuters
-
19/25 Istanbul, Turkey
Serpil Cigdem, 44, an engine driver, poses for a photograph at Yenikapi station. "When I applied for a job 23 years ago as an engine driver, I was told that it is a profession for men. I knew that during the written examination even if I got the same results with a male candidate, he would have been chosen. That¿ïs why I worked hard to pass the exam with a very good result ahead of the male candidates. In my opinion, gender inequality starts in our minds saying it¿ïs a male profession or it¿ïs a men job," said Cigdem.
Reuters
-
20/25 Beijing, China
Deng Qiyan, 47, a mother of three and a decoration worker at contraction sites, poses for a photograph at an apartment building under construction. "Sometimes (gender inequality) happens. But we cannot do anything about that. After all, you have to digest all those unhappy things and carry on," Qiyan said.
Reuters
-
21/25 Lima, Peru
Rocio Larranaga, 53, a surfer and surf instructor, poses for a photograph at Redondo beach. "I am the first woman to represent my country in national and international competitions since 1977," said Larranaga. "In 1995 I became a surf teacher. Lots of women surf and they are very good at it. I hope that in the future women have the same quota as men in professional competitions."
Reuters
-
22/25 Tunis, Tunisia
Chrifa Nimri, 69, a fisherwoman, arranges a net after returning from fishing at the seaport Sidi Bou Said. "At the beginning of my fishing career all the world told me that the trade was for men but now all my colleagues respect and call me captain," Chrifa said.
Reuters
-
23/25 La Paz, Bolivia
Elizabeth Mamani, 36, a reporter at Radio Union, poses inside Bolivia's national congress building. "When I started in this job, I did feel discrimination (from officials who controlled the access of members of the press to events). To counter discrimination in this profession, we as women, must excel, we must prepare ourselves in every field," Mamani said
Reuters
-
24/25 Karachi, Pakistan
Mehwish Ekhlaque, 26, a bike rider and trainer, poses for a photograph with her bike. "When I planned a Pakistan Bike Tour many of my male colleagues gave me a piece of advice not to do it as it's neither safe nor easy for a woman. But I did it," Ekhlaque said.
Reuters
-
25/25 Tokyo, Japan
Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine. In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man's profession. If you're a woman, they think you're a shrine maiden, or a supplementary priestess. People don't know women Shinto priests exist, so they think we can't perform rituals. Once, after I finished performing jiichinsai (ground-breaking ceremony), I was asked, 'So, when is the priest coming?'," Ichino said. "When I first began working as a Shinto priest, because I was young and female, some people felt the blessing was different. They thought: 'I would have preferred your grandfather.' At first, I wore my grandfather's light green garment because I thought it's better to look like a man. But after a while I decided to be proud of the fact that I am a female priest and I began wearing a pink robe, like today. I thought I can be more confident if I stop thinking too much (about my gender)."
Reuters
Ms Slaughter, who is the current President and CEO of the non-partisan think tank New America, previously wrote an opinion piece in The Atlantic entitled “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All”. In the article, she explained how she struggled balancing her high-profile job with being a mother to two teenage boys. However, she was keen to stress that women can have it all but that the current system and environment need to change in order to do this and clarified this position again with the newspaper.
“What I was saying is we still can’t have it all because we haven’t made enough changes,” she said. “The message was ‘Here are the changes we need to make’ whereas many people interpreted me as saying: ‘Women should just accept that they’re never going to be equal.’ No! Not in the least. Of course women can be equal, but only if men are more equal in the area of traditional women’s work.”
Ms Slaughter ended up resigning from her post in the government to focus on her family after she became worried about the behaviour and attitudes of one of her sons.
She says she “absolutely” regrets her decision: “It was my dream job. I would have loved to have been on the front-lines negotiating with Iran or at the UN but on the other hand there are trade-offs in life.”
- More about:
- Hillary Clinton
- Anne-Marie Slaughter