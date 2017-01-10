It’s long been thought that candidates from more privileged social backgrounds are favoured when it comes to job applications, but more and more has been done in recent years to encourage social mobility.

In 2015, PwC scrapped A-Levels as their primary means of discriminating between applicants for their graduate schemes so as not to discriminate against those from a less well-off backgrounds, and the government is increasingly putting money into apprenticeship schemes.

But new research has revealed that despite these efforts, coming from an advantaged social background still helps when applying for jobs - but only for men.

Harvard Business Review (HBR) conducted a study into the effect of social class signals in applications for the top US law firms, finding that “elite employers discriminate strongly based on social class, favouring applicants from higher-class backgrounds.”

Using a technique known as the ‘résumé audit method’, the researchers undertook a field experiment: they created fake CVs from fictitious candidates applying for summer internships and sent them to 316 offices of 147 top law firms in 14 cities across the US.

The CVs all contained different information, but all candidates were in the top 1% of their class and from second-tier law schools. Whilst gender wasn’t specified, it was made clear in the names of the fake applicants.

The researchers created the impression of a particular social class through awards and extracurricular activities - candidates from lower-income families were to shown to have won an award for student-athletes on financial aid, for example, and the CVs of higher class applicants featured hobbies such as polo and classical music.

Most importantly, all the fake candidates had the same educational, academic, and work-related achievements.

But despite this, employers “overwhelmingly” favoured not just the higher-class candidates, but the higher-class men, who were invited to be interviewed four times more than other applicants.

8 well paid jobs that don't require a degree







8 show all 8 well paid jobs that don't require a degree













1/8 Marketing Assistant Job Title: Marketing Assistant Starting Salary: £19-22k Entry requirements: Apprentice roles available which require good A-Levels in Business Studies or similar. Some companies will also take on school leavers and train them up as marketing assistants starting at c.15k Career progression: Head of Marketing role commands an average salary of £77,200 in London/£60,869 outside of London (REED Salary Calculator) Getty

2/8 Recruitment Job title(s): Resourcer Starting salaries: £20k On Target Earnings (OTE) Entry requirements: Study for a NVQ Level 3 in Business and Administration while working in an apprentice role Career progression: Progression in recruitment is really down to the individual’s tenacity and drive to meet targets. Second year OTE can be around £40K, then in following years, uncapped bonuses can mean the best consultants take home six figure salaries. Getty

3/8 Hospitality Job title(s): Various roles Starting salaries: £15 -25k Entry requirements: Experience from junior roles Career progression: Front of house/ F&B managers/ Event management can all be learned from junior roles such as catering assistant, waiting staff, events assistant. Often starting as a receptionist will also lead to more senior and varied roles. Getty

4/8 IT Job title: IT Support Analyst Starting salary: £17k Entry requirements: GCSE’S/A-Levels/BTEC in IT plus good working knowledge of Microsoft SQL and related software. Career progression: With an MCSA qualification a salary of around £20k can be expected, raising to £25k for an MCSE qualification. Career progression through from 1st - 3rd line support roles, leading to Infrastructure Manager (£35k+) Getty

5/8 Accounting Job title: Accounts Trainee/Accounts Payable Assistant/AAT Trainee Starting Salary: c.£15k depending upon location and study support package Entry requirements: Good GCSEs/A-Levels are an advantage, particularly in maths/statistics/business Career progression: You can start as an Accounts Trainee and progress to a QBE Accountant; Qualified by Experience is a phrase used in the accountancy sector for Accountants that have gained their level of expertise on the job, without taking any formal qualifications. It is common place to study AAT exams without having a degree, and by completing 9 papers within a CIMA or ACCA course can result in an uplift in salary to above £30k. Salaries start at £15K for junior Clerks and go up significantly as a QBE or part-qualified Accountant, often above the £30k mark. Getty

6/8 Customer Service Job title: Customer Service Advisor Starting salary: From £15k Entry requirements: Apprenticeship roles while studying for an NVQ /Diploma in Customer Service Career progression: Experienced Customer Service Advisors can receive £18 - 20k and Customer Service Managers between £30-35k Getty

7/8 Motor retail Job Title: Car dealer Starting Salary: £18 + Company Car Entry requirements: Grade C and above in Maths and English Career progression: Career development courses can be taken on the job, wage can reach into six figures in senior roles Current opportunities: Plentiful. Companies such as Jardine Motors Group are also looking for technicians, sales and customer service advisors Getty

8/8 Plumbing Job Title: Heating/plumbing engineer Starting Salary: £18K Entry requirements: ACS qualification (or NVQ equivalent) leading Gas Safe Register membership - various apprenticeship roles available Career progression: Up to £36k as a service engineer with one of the top manufacturers Getty

Most astonishingly, the higher-class man “did significantly better” than the higher-class woman, whose CV was completely identical except for the name.

HBR then conducted a further experiment to try and work out why this was the case - they asked 200 attorneys to explain why they would favour certain CVs, which this time suggested higher-class candidates of either gender would be equally good fits for their firms.

The reason was that such applicants were considered “better fits with the culture and clientele of large law firms”, unlike their lower-class peers who were seen as “misfits and rejected”.

What’s more, some attorneys even encouraged the less advantaged candidates to pursue careers in less lucrative and less prestigious parts of law, such as government roles.

Shockingly, the attorneys explained they were less likely to interview the higher-class women than their equally advantaged male counterparts because they’re seen as “flight risks” who are considered “the least committed of any group (including lower-class women) to working a demanding job.”

“Family” was believed to be the main reason such women would leave their jobs, with lower-class women actually being more attractive because they are associated with less intense parenting styles, apparently.

The results of the study may be depressing for anyone who isn’t a higher-class, privileged man, but it’s unclear whether such attitudes are present in all sectors or just law, across the world or just the US.