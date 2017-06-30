Bust-ups, burgers and the British summer

Becks burger

Alamy

Now David Beckham is no longer playing football, he can afford to treat himself occasionally. And le Goldenballs did just that on his way to Glastonbury – by stopping off for a Big Mac.

David: enjoy le boeuf burger… and when you want something to wash it down with, let us know. A former soccer supremo deserves a taste suprême, n’est-ce pas?

Refreshing journey

Getty Images

Félicitations to Joe Furness. The 21-year-old found out the price of a train ticket from Newcastle to London was nearly £80 - even with his student railcard - so he did the trip par avion… via Menorca. Not only did he save himself £40, he even had time to catch some sun and enjoy a cocktail.

Next time, Joe, make a wiser choice than Menorca. Travel via the town of Alsace and you can enjoy something a lot more refreshing than a cocktail…

Crash course

Alamy

Ooh la la – the Formula 1 has taken a new turn. In Azerbaijan last weekend while waiting for the restart behind le safety car, Sebastian Vettel gave your Lewis Hamilton a little bump (or two). Quelle horreur this is not very sporting… we suggest that both drivers take time away from the track and raise a glass to sportsmanship.

Summer dreams

Getty Images

Blue skies, soaring temperatures, picnics dans le parc, barbecues... all of which you could only dream of this week, as le British summer came to a sudden end.

It was time to put away your shorts and sandals and dig out your anoraks and umbrellas again. Still, good news for pub landlords: when there’s a torrential downpour outside, what better way to stay dry than to nip to the pub and order a refreshing glass of Kronenbourg 1664. Santé to le weather Anglais!

For more than 350 years Kronenbourg 1664 has been crafting the taste suprême. For more information go to k1664.co.uk