It was an idyllic engagement in a fairytale setting. On a characteristically sunny autumn day in Disneyland, California, Taylor Milam plucked up the courage to get down on one knee and propose to Alex Samuel. The pair had been inseparable in spirit from the moment they met four years ago, and so despite being delirious from crying and laughing with shock and happiness, Alex said “yes”.

“It was the best feeling in the world,” recalls Alex, a 25-year-old recent fashion school graduate from London who moved two years ago to join Taylor in San Diego. “I felt totally on top of the world.”

But as what some might regard as a “butch” woman, Alex quickly realised that her big day wouldn’t be a stress-free.

The couple met at Queen Mary University of London when Taylor, now 24, was studying abroad. “We see the world the same way and consider ourselves soul mates,” says Alex.

The pair plan to become the latest of the hundreds of thousands of couples to take advantage of the hard-fought US Supreme Court ruling to legalise same-sex marriage in 2015. Surrounded by around 50 members of their friends and family, Alex and Taylor plan to tie the knot in a white tux and traditional wedding dress, respectively, in the summer of 2017.

Just a month into planning the ceremony, it has become clear that while gay marriage is legal in the US, significant cultural changes need to be made to make it an equal one in all respects. Perhaps unintentionally but no less hurtfully, those in the wedding industry carry on with a “business as usual” attitude, unable to see past the “bride and groom” binary.

This comes against a backdrop of LGBTQ spaces closing down both in the UK and US, and a shrinking number of venues and events for women who identify as lesbian or queer. At the same time, there has been a 45 per cent spike in the last three years of women identifying as bisexual. However, separate research shows that three quarters of people who identify as LGBTQ feel they must hide their sexuality or gender in public.

Aware that they are perceived as a stereotypical “butch” and “femme” couple, Alex says the reality of their identities is of course more complicated.

“I think I look extremely butch. I have my hair cut in a men’s style and I exclusively wear men’s clothes and am often mistaken for a man, but I don’t think I act that butch. I’m pretty emotional, quite sensitive; I enjoy 'feminine' things.

“Likewise, Taylor looks hyper feminine with her long blonde hair and dresses, but she maybe has a more masculine and dominant personality than me.”

Alex knew that the wedding industry was not only heterenormative but “incredibly sexist” as it is assumed that the bride transforms into a controlling monster while the groom takes a back seat.

“But I didn’t realise quite how intensely I would feel that heteronormativity, or how many varied ways I would feel it applied to us and our relationship," she said.

It was while searching for a venue that the undercurrent of ignorance hit.

“I would call venues on the phone, so obviously they couldn’t see how ‘butch’ I am or assume I’m gay like most people who meet me in person do. They would talk to me in a super girly way. I’m not condemning that, it’s just not normally how people talk to me and I could tell from the way they spoke to me that they assumed my fiancée was a man. Since we both have gender neutral names, them asking my fiancee’s name still didn’t reveal her gender.”

This only intensified at viewings. “People generally treat us just like a straight couple, with me playing the role of the man. The people who show us around talk to my fiancée more than me, even though I’m super engaged and ask a lot of questions. They will show us the bridal suite, where you can walk down the aisle, and they’ll talk as if they automatically assume she will be playing the role of the bride. Then they show us the groom’s areas and I know they are meaning those to be my areas. The crazy thing to me is that they just assume this despite us clearly being two brides. I have only had one person even change the terminology they use.”

Alex has also witnessed the other extreme of being treated like “two girly brides”. One person showing them around a venue replied "Nice. That can still be really feminine," when Alex said she wanted to wear a suit. "My intention is not to look feminine on my wedding day at all. I think it’s just a further experience of something I generally feel in society, that for women, ‘feminine’ is considered a compliment, and anything implying the woman is masculine or butch is considered an insult even if the woman herself is clearly deliberately trying to appear masculine.”

“Mr and Mrs” emblazoned across signs and estimate slips are another sign that wedding culture is yet to catch up with legislation, adds Alex.

Alex Samuel has experienced first hand how the wedding industry is yet to catch up with same-sex weddings (Alex Samuel)

"I think the most annoying thing is the erasure of us as a couple and the lack of adaptations to accommodate us. I think if you want to be truly tactful when dealing with a gay couple, just avoid using gendered words. Instead of saying 'bride and groom', they could easily change that to 'couple' and it wouldn’t offend anyone."

Looking to the future, Samuel fears that the people’s prejudices will affect their children.

“Honestly I’d just prefer my children never to learn about them and being around me, that seems impossible. This worries me less because of me and “I think being a butch woman in this world is still a minefield and I do worry about the embarrassing and awkward moments being a butch woman with children will put me in.”

“Of course LGBT rights have improved dramatically,” she argues, adding that she appreciates same-sex marriage on a new level since she got engaged.

“I think, in the Western world, at least, we need to make more room for butch women," she says, pointing to the popularity of Orange is the New Black actress Ruby Rose as sign that "masculine women are becoming more accepted and seen as attractive rather than ‘freaks’."

"However, I still feel like people are confused by my appearance on the daily basis. I think there’s a long way still to go."