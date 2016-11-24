Inside the world of the burping fetish community

For many people, burping is disgusting and rude. But for some, belching is a major sexual turn on.

People with the unusual fetish can find it arousing to watch other people burp, or to burp themselves.

Those who are turned on by burping seek each other out and share their desires and links belching videos on the website Burp Fetish Forums, which contains thousands of posts. Gifs and images of people burping as their profile photos are not uncommon on the website.

One 42-year-old user RobbyBoy0 revealed that he “likes guys who can burp on command”. On the same thread, a 25-year-old fetishist called Burpboy wrote: “I do some very good burping of my own!” and invited others to contact him.

Users also share their tips on how to create the best-sounding belches, including in a post called “best drink to get the burps flowing”, filled with useful advice about soft drinks.

But the Burp Festish Forum is also a source of moral support and advice for people with a fetish that is rare and misunderstood.

“There's not as much new content these days and superb belchers no longer surprise me like they used to,” said one troubled user.

Finding burping arousing can also cause problems in relationships, as Stanley 18 revealed.

“Guys, what do I do my girlfriend hates burping as she gets so grossed out by it she has to leave the room and calm down, we've been together a year and I haven't told her about the fetish but we are very much in love. HELP :((" he begged.

Belching Fetish101, meanwhile, quizzed users over whether it’s “wrong” to coax burps out of gifted friends.

Where tech meets sex







6 show all Where tech meets sex









1/6 Lovely - the smart sex toy that has been dubbed 'the Fitbit for your penis' Tired of not being able to track the average speed of your thrusts during sex? Well, your problems will be solved with the Lovely - a sex toy that's been touted as 'the fitbit, but for your penis'. The lovely is a stretchy silicone ring, which attaches around the base of your penis. It also has a vibrator tucked inside, which stimulates both sexual partners. So far, so Ann Summers Lovely Inc

2/6 The 'sex selfie stick' lets you FaceTime the inside of a vagina Further proof that the sole goal of mankind is now to take selfies absolutely everywhere possible, a vibrator that can video capture an orgasm from its epicentre has been invented. The nightmarish love child of an endoscopy and a vibrator, the 'Svakom Gaga Camera Vibrator' allows for a new level of explicitness in amateur sex tapes. Footage taken can be uploaded to PC or smartphone and the device also syncs with FaceTime, offering the unprecedented opportunity to be on the phone with someone's genitals Lovehoney

3/6 Pornhub turns masturbation into energy With an estimated 41 million people visiting it every day, Pornhub figured it might be time to channel all that furious fapping into something more useful than brief, boredom-relieving ecstasy. "Every day, millions of hours of adult content are consumed online, wasting energy in the process and hurting the environment," the porn site writes on a dedicated website. "At Pornhub we decided to do something about it. Introducing The Wankband: The first wearable tech that allows you to love the planet by loving yourself." The band creates power when moved in an up and down motion, with a kinetic charger inside storing the clean (albeit slightly dirty) energy generated. It can then be connected via USB to smartphones, tablets and computers, powering them with 100% sustainable energy PornHub

4/6 Men have begun 3D-printing their penises "What would happen if I put my penis in it?" It's a question man has been asking ever since it discovered it was useful in certain situations for procreation thousands of years ago. But now it has reached an absurd and mildly dystopian conclusion: 3D-printed d*ck pics. The means? A handheld 3D scanner such as Fuel3D's Scanify above. The method? By pointing it at *any* object and capturing it three-dimensionally. The reason? Who can say Fuel3D

5/6 Japanese developer creates virtual breast-squeezing 'game' for the Oculus Rift Although gadgets like the Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR are promising to take virtual reality into the mainstream, there are still plenty of virtual ‘experiences’ that we hope never make it out the basements they were dreamt up in. Exhibit a: a ‘game’ which lets users squeeze a virtual woman’s breasts who responds by squealing in disgust and covering up her chest. That’s right, the guy who made this didn’t even want to fabricate a positive sexual experience – instead he went for virtual abuse. The set-up works like this. The user dons an Oculus Rift to enter the virtual world populated by an anime character, he can then squeeze a novelty mouse pad with foam breasts with pressure sensors inside them. This hooked up to the virtual character who reacts accordingly

6/6 Have sex with your iPad thanks to the new sex toy no-one asked for Many of us have become inseparable from our smartphones and tablets, but if you're looking to take the relationship to the next step and actually 'f*ck your iPad', sex toy brand Fleshlight has now made this possible for some reason. The company launched Fleshlight Launchpad, which allows users of their flashlight-shaped, vagina-like toy to plug it into the back of an iPad in order to 'fully immerse themselves' in whatever they're watching. The gadget "enables the user to enjoy the full Fleshlight experience while enjoying content or communicating live with a friend via applications like Facetime or Skype," makers Interactive Life Forms claim, with its trailer showing a man making use of one while video-chatting with his girlfriend

“I have a friend that I just found out is an amazing burper. He showed me his ‘talent’ and yeah it was pretty exciting to say the least. I had to sort of, shift my position to hide my shame.”

“Would it be OK to record someone burping without them knowing if it’s just a one time thing?” asked one anonymous user.

Describing a girl in his class who “out of nowhere lets out these huge burps”, he asked other members of the community if it is “wrong” to get a recording of her.

“I've never heard anyone burp like she does. NEVER. before and obviously it's a major turn on. I kept shifting around in my seat and I could barely control myself. I couldn't take it anymore so at the end of class I took out my phone and started a recording (discretely, no one saw) and quickly put it back in my bag while it was recording. Sadly, she didn't do it again.”

“It's just really hot and obviously I'm not going to straight up ask her. It’s weird and I don't even want anyone to know I have this fetish. It's extremely embarrassing to me but it's beyond my control.”

“Don't do it man it’s just wrong,” stressed Trappin, adding that he also recorded a girl burping but “couldn’t even enjoy the recording because I felt so damn guilty. That guilt will eat you up bro.”

Another similarly frustrated person wrote: “I’m honestly starting to hate it… Can’t find the perfect person I have to find a cure,” admitted one user on the “So bored with fetish” thread.

In a blog post about burping, Dr Mark Griffiths, Professor of Gambling Studies at Nottingham Trent University, who is an expert in obsessional behaviours, wrote that burping is one of the “strangest and perhaps one of the least commonplace” fetishes he has come across.

“There is (perhaps unsurprisingly) absolutely nothing in the academic or clinical literature on burping fetishism,” he said.

“The ‘loudness’ aspect appears to be an important element to burp fetishists,” he argued, adding: “In this sense, it is the noise made rather than the action itself that appears to be what is sexualised and or interpreted by the fetishist as sexually pleasurable and arousing. In sexual behaviour more generally, hearing quite clearly influences sexual arousal and response.”