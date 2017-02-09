Tacky is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. What’s distasteful to some may be perfectly normal to others, and vice versa, but there are some things we can all agree on.

From cringe-worthy dance routines, cheesy tunes and being stuck at the singles table, chances are you’ve experienced at least one of these at a wedding.

The general consensus is that these acts are unquestionably tacky and definitely not the way to go on your big day. But, what else should you avoid?

Taking to Reddit in their masses, a horde of disgruntled guests shared the most tasteless moments they experienced at weddings.

Have you seen that video doing the rounds on Facebook where a guy proposes to a bridesmaid at her best friends wedding? Adorable, right?

Wrong. A huge number of users declared marriage proposals one of the tackiest things you can do at someone else’s wedding.

“I would be livid. Like no. This is my day. Get your own,” one person stressed.

Others agreed adding, “DON'T PROPOSE WHEN IT'S SOMEONE ELSE'S DAY. So selfish and inconsiderate,” and quite simply, “F*** those people.”

Another pet peeve guests have at weddings are vulgar gags about marriage.

“Miserable marriage jokes are never really funny, but especially so at a wedding,” said one person.

Think cake toppers that show the bride dragging the groom and ring-bearer signs that read “too late now” or “help me”.

“Really anything that implies that one party isn't there under their own free will. S***'s not funny,” another added.

Perhaps the most common gripe among guests though was being asked for money.

And, while the majority agreed that a donation instead of gifts to couples that already had homes was fine, there were some circumstances that really had them vexed.

“When my childhood best friend got married, we were sent an announcement with instructions to send money to a travel agency for the bride & groom's honeymoon,” one user explained.

“Then it was included on the invitation that space was very limited and they wouldn't be inviting me to the wedding.

“Who tells someone that they aren't invited, but asks for a gift? GTF outta here!”

Other agreed sharing their own awkward experiences, “My cousin and her husband did a thing where they had her husband's two kids go around with baskets and see which kid could get the most money.”

“At one wedding I attended, there was a cash box by the door that said “please contribute to help cover the cost of the wedding,” someone else added.

“What made the cash box even worse was the sister standing by it screeching “you forgot to put money in the box!” if someone dared to walk by without dropping in cash.”