If your significant other called you a “fatso” or likened you to an insect, it probably would not go down too well. However, in some languages these words are actually terms of endearment.

While English terms: darling, sweetheart, lovely, gorgeous, babe etc all tend to be associated with sweetness and niceties, some words which are throwaway terms of affection in other countries translate to less than desirable English equivalents.

Direct Travel insurance has rounded up a selection of these which include the Spanish term “gordo” for a boy and “gorda” for a girl literally translates to “fatso” in English and is often used in Ecuador and other Latin American countries.

1/10 Polish: 'kruzynko' is a term of endearment meaning 'breadcrumb' Direct Travel

2/10 Spanish: "gordo" or "gorda" literal translation = "fatso".

3/10 China: "Chen yu iuo yan meaning "diving fish, swooping geese" is an elaborate way of calling someone beautiful. A reference to two of the most famous ancient beauties of China: one so beautiful that when she looked into a pond the fish forgot to swim and sank to the bottom; the other, made the geese forget to flap their wings. Direct Travel

4/10 In Japan, calling someone "tamago gata no kao", translates to "an egg with eyes" Direct Travel

5/10 In German, "Zaubermaus" translates as "magic mouse" Direct Travel

6/10 In France, “mon petit chou” is used the same way the English say sweetheart, but the direct translation would actually be “my little cabbage” Direct Travel

7/10 In Persian, "moosh bokhoradet" means whoever you are talking to is adorable. But the literal translation is "may a mouse eat you" Direct Travel

8/10 In Hungary 'bogarkam' translates to 'my little insect' Direct Travel

9/10 Italian: "Microbino mio" means "my little microbe" Direct Travel

10/10 Dutch people sometimes call their loved one "mijn poepie" which literally translates to "my little poo" Direct Travel

Other terms include translations which Brits might deem bizarre but they are actually huge compliments in the home countries where they are used. For example, in Japan, ‘tamago gata no kao’ translates to ‘an egg with eyes'.. Similarly, ‘mon petit chou’ which is used in France to say sweetheart directly translates to ‘my little cabbage’.

In the Netherlands, ‘mijn poepie’ translates to ‘my little poo’ and in Italian ‘microbino mio’ – which sounds romantic spoken in Italian – translates to ‘my little microbe’.