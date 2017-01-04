In a world where there seem to be new and increasingly niche dating apps launching every day, Tinder remains the most well-known and one of the most popular - it has an estimated 50 million users across the world.

26 million matches are made every day and 1.5 million Tinder dates take place around the world every week. Some people get more right-swipes than others though, and now the 13 most popular singletons on the app have been revealed.

The list comprises three women, aged 21-24 and ten men, between the ages of 19 and 34. Perhaps unsurprisingly, three of the top 13 are models.

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Here are the most right-swiped women on Tinder:

Cressida: 23, fashion marketeer

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 1 year, 6 months

Matches a day: 6

Number of first dates: 4

Bio: “London, fine art, fashion marketing”

Pictures include a photo of her roller-skating, one at Notting Hill Carnival, another of her in a bikini and sunglasses, and one in a wrap dress.

Jade: 24, internal recruitment

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 2 years (after coming out of a long-term relationship)

Matches a day: 5

Number of first dates: 13

Bio: Her favourite quote, from self-help book The Secret. It reads, “Change your thoughts and you change your world.”

Jade swipes right on about 1 in 10 people and spends about 20 minutes a day on the app.

Holly: 21, film student and model

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 8 months

Matches a day: 10

Number of first dates: 1

Holly believes her hair helps her stand out and has also included a picture of her on holiday “as I want people to think I have a fun life”.

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

And these are the most popular men:

Ryan: 27, financial consultant

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 3 years, 7 months

Matches a day: 4

Number of first dates: 18

Ryan has revealed that one of his matches once admitted she had a Fifty Shades of Grey fetish after a first date and got out a box of toys.

Stefan: 26, model and TV presenter

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 2 years

Matches a day: 20

Number of first dates: 5

Despite being on holiday with his mates in Marbella, Stefan didn’t neglect Tinder and once ditched his mates to take a girl out on a date.

Arthur: 19, musician

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 1 year, 6 months

Matches a day: 6

Number of first dates: 3

Clearly in a position to be picky, Arthur once swiped left on a girl because he noticed she had her headphones tangled in one of her pictures.

Loui: 26, entrepreneur

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 2 years

Matches a day: 1

Number of first dates: 8

Bio: reveals he’s vegan and “I’ve also got the word ‘wizard’ in there – I’m not sure why.”

“I’m quite approachable and not posing in pictures. If someone seems standoffish, it prevents people from reaching out,” he says.

Rich: 28, singer/songwriter

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 2 years

Matches a day: 6

Number of first dates: 10

The Gerard Butler lookalike reveals that being told he looks like the actor is a failsafe way to win him over.

Rodney: 22, sports student

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 3 years

Matches a day: 15

Number of first dates: 3

Rodney has admitted he uses the same opening line - or rather gif - with every girl: one of a man sweating to imply he thinks the woman is hot.

Stephen: 27, business consultant

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 18 months

Matches a day: 15

Number of first dates: 10

Stephen has revealed he goes for smiley women who look friendly and adventurous.

Jay: 30, model and personal trainer

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 4 years

Matches a day: 5

Number of first dates: 6

Even the most popular people on Tinder get stood up, it would seem - Jay was left waiting for his date for two hours at Winter Wonderland before eventually deciding to go on the ferris wheel by himself.

Daniel: 34, gaming company director

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 6 months

Matches a day: 5

Number of first dates: 15

Picky girls, take note - Daniel’s biggest no-no is girls demanding men of a certain height in their bio (even though he’s 6’4”).

Tom: 27, events company owner

(Cosmopolitan / Antonio Petronzio )

Time on Tinder: 1 year, 2 months

Matches a day: 10

Number of first dates: 5

After once telling a date he had her all figured out, Tom was slapped by the woman. They did, however, continue seeing each other for a couple of months.

The results reveal that there’s no one most popular physical trait for Tinder success, and even the most right-swiped still have dating fails.

“Individuals that do well on Tinder are not necessarily the most attractive people in the room, they’re the ones who are creating a profile that presents an authentic self, and then go about matching with people who they believe will be compatible,” says Tinder’s in-house sociologist Dr Jessica Carbino.

If you want to give yourself the highest chance of success though, Dr Carbino recommends smiling with your teeth showing (increases likelihood of a right-swipe by 14%), removing your glasses (reduces chances by 12%), and wearing bright colours - “People that wear colour have a better chance of making an impression – but 72% of users wear neutrals like navy, beige, black and grey,” says Dr Carbino.

And when it comes to your bio, the best tactic is to give people a talking point and a way to start the conversation: “Individuals who ask a question are pretty successful because they providing an easy way to start talking,” Dr Carbino told Cosmoplitan (the full feature appears in the February 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan, on sale today).