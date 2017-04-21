Five people who waited until their wedding night to have sex describe what it was like

For most people, the day they get married is one of the most important and memorable days of their life. Equally memorable for some - although often for different reasons - is the experience of losing your virginity.

And for certain people, those two occasions coincide.

The majority of people nowadays don’t wait to be married before having sex, but there are still plenty who, whether for religious reasons or otherwise, do.

And some of them have been telling the stories of their first times in a Reddit forum. Touching, funny and sad, they're nearly all relatable too.

“It was awful,” one man wrote. “Waited until married, new wife just got her period, and she was super emotional after all the wedding stuff. Plus she was a virgin too, so think super emotional, slightly painful, period sex that ended in less than five seconds.

“Second time next morning wasn't much better, except it lasted seconds longer. Got much better after that. Still married 11 years later.”

He wasn’t the only one to admit his first time wasn’t great.

“My wife and I both waited until marriage,” said a man. “Our first night was a disaster - we actually got walked in on by strangers while we were stripping in our hotel room because the hotel switched our room last minute and forgot to give the other couple a different key.

“It took me quite a while to get it up. I wasn't particularly nervous, I think the little guy was just shy. She said later she didn't even notice. I spilled the entire bottle of lube in the middle of the bed. Although it was kind of a disaster we were able to laugh about it and we still had fun and look back fondly on the night.”

The cartoons that perfectly sum up relationships







+ show all The cartoons that perfectly sum up relationships

















1/10 Catana Chetwynd

2/10 Catana Chetwynd

3/10 Catana Chetwynd

4/10 Catana Chetwynd

5/10 Catana Chetwynd

6/10 Catana Chetwynd

7/10 Catana Chetwynd

8/10 Catana Chetwynd

9/10 Catana Chetwynd

10/10 Catana Chetwynd

The common theme in the discussion was of less-than-perfect first times.

“My wife and I were both virgins when we got married,” said one man. “The first time was great and funny to look back on. I didn't even make it fully inside her before blowing my load but after 15-20 minutes we were right back at it and had better success.

“We went at it at least one other time that night and then were humping like rabbits as soon as we woke up the next day. So much sex that week…”

Many people had had similar experiences:

“My husband and I were both virgins when we got married. We finally lost the V-card three days after the wedding,” one woman wrote. “On our wedding night, he couldn't get the right angle to get in and had a premature detonation.

“I was too shy to help guide him in. He said ‘S***! I'm so sorry!’ and then we went to sleep. Repeat for a few days until finally BOOM! It hurt for a second and it was over another second later. We've been married 10 years now, we're happy and have a good, healthy sex life.

“I think we're both rather easy-going and found it rather funny. It helped that neither of us had high expectations that it was going to be magic the first few (50) times. We still tease each other about it now.”

And although losing your virginity is rarely great for anyone, the majority of couples explained that it wasn’t remotely awkward because they were so comfortable with their partners.

“Honestly, the first night in terms of sex was pretty disappointing, but neither of us were disappointed because we weren't just looking forward to sex, we were looking forward to being married,” a woman explained.

“And we were thrilled that we were finally married and got to live together! By the end of the honeymoon we were better at just the literal mechanics of sex, and no less thrilled to be around each other and be married (and be naked!).”