From crooked teeth to being left-handed, women have revealed the unexpected attributes that they find attractive in the opposite sex.

The Ask Women thread on Reddit invited users to answer the question: “What is something that shouldn’t be attractive but is?”

The question sparked almost 1,000 responses, and stoked a lively debate between users.

“Being sweaty from working out” was the top-rated comment - a reason some users attributed to pheromones - but others were more surprising.

Some of the most unexpected examples included left-handed guys ("If I see a guy writing with his left hand I kinda just swoon internally a little bit), men who tell joke that are "bad on purpose", and hair that is going premature grey.

Curly eyelashes were a hit with one woman, who said: "When I catch myself thinking 'Look at the curl on dem lashes' I know I'm in danger!"

It gets weirder: one woman admitted her attraction to guys who smell of cigarettes even though, she doesn't smoke.

Another said she likes: "Bodies that are achingly perfect in their imperfections. Like, a scar from a cleft lip surgery. Or a partially amputated leg."

Things which some guys probably believe are dating drawbacks can also be unexpected turn-ons for women.

One said that "some acne is endearing", while another said she has a thing for "short dudes" - "I just think tall guys are kinda intimidating. I like to have conversations at face level."

Some users visiting the thread commented that they found it "reassuring" that women are not only only interested in conventionally attractive men.

Those looking for a more scientific approach to attraction might take comfort in a recent study which showed that heterosexual women are attracted to men who make them laugh.

The research carried out at the University of Kansas found that laughter was a “culturally informed courtship” ritual, and a way of developing a long-lasting relationship.