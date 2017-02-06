The 9 most dangerous jobs in Britain

When you're choosing a new career, mortality rates aren't usually the most important factor to consider, but some sectors are surprisingly hazardous.

In fact — according to research by job site Adzuna — bin collection, painting, and even farming are some of the deadliest jobs in Britain.

The data, compiled by looking at Office for National Statistics (ONS) workplace mortality figures from 2010-2016, found that almost 850 people have died at work in the past six years.

Using average salary data from its own website, Adzuna also found that the UK's deadliest jobs are also some of the worst paid. For example, refuse collectors earn a little over £17,500 per year, despite 20 collectors dying at work since 2010.

The most common cause of death was falling, which accounted for 268 deaths last year. Perhaps not surprisingly, roles that involve working at great heights like construction and scaffolding were some of the most dangerous on the list, but they didn't come top.

T-9. Waste Collection

Twenty people died working in refuse collection in the UK, where the average waste disposal technician earns roughly £17,600 a year — the lowest income on our list.

T-9. Civil engineering

Civil engineers have the highest salary in our list at an average of £39,200, but helping to build up the UK's infrastructure comes with a number of hazards. 20 civil engineers died in the UK last year from accidents involving heavy machinery or being struck by vehicles.

T-6. Electrical, plumbing, and other installation

Electricians and plumbers can earn up to £34,200 per year, but installing facilities is one of the most hazardous jobs in the UK, with 26 deaths.

T-6. Vehicle maintenance and repair

Around 20% of workplace deaths in the UK are linked to vehicles, so it may not be surprising that 26 people in the car maintenance industry suffered fatal accidents last year.

5. Joining and painting

Most of the 28 workplace deaths in joining and painting were the caused by falling — which was also linked to a further 240 fatalities in other sectors.

4. Lorry driving

After falling, cars and lorries are one of the biggest causes of workplace deaths, with vehicle-related incidents, making up a fifth of all fatalities at work. Just over 40 HGV drivers have died in road accidents.

3. Roofing and Scaffolding

The majority of workplace deaths are due to falls. Falling or injuries sustained while falling accounted for 29% of all workplace deaths last year — and scaffolding is one of the most dangerous careers in the country after 69 people died at work since 2010.

2. Construction

Almost 20% of workplace deaths in the UK are linked to accidents with heavy machinery, so it's unsurprising that 101 people died in construction work. Half of the deaths on building construction sites were a result of a fall from height, but falling objects are also a risk.

1. Farming

Agriculture is the UK's most dangerous industry, with 167 deaths over the past year. Aside from coming into contact with heavy machinery and working from heights, farm animals also pose a danger. Animal-related incidents have accounted for 29 workplace deaths since 2010.

• Here are the 3 most common reasons why your flight is delayed

• 15 hobbies highly successful people practice in their spare time

• Here are all the companies that have cut ties with the Trump family

Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2016. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.