7 of the most expensive degrees in the world

At $1.3 trillion, student-loan debt in the US exceeds car loans and even credit-card debt. But education is an investment for the future, or so the mantra goes. Students routinely pay hefty costs to come away with the diplomas they desire.

With that in mind, Business Insider rounded up some of the most costly degree programs around the world.

The programs span some of the expected categories, like medical degrees and MBAs, to less likely bachelor of arts programs and music degrees.

The prices listed below reference only tuition costs without room and board and other expenses.

Below are seven of the most expensive programs in the world:

Wharton School — $192,900 Executive MBA

Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has a two-year executive-education program that runs students $192,900.

Known as one of the top business programs in the world, Wharton grads have an average base salary of $127,280 upon graduating.

Sarah Lawrence College — $204,784 Bachelor of Arts

Sarah Lawrence, based in Westchester County, New York, costs students $204,784 for four years.

The liberal-arts school has a unique and individualised approach to learning where there are no required courses and examinations mostly don't exist.

Harvey Mudd College — $209,532 Bachelor of Science

Harvey Mudd appears to be one of the most expensive undergraduate program in the US. The Claremont, California-based program runs students $209,532 for four years.

It focuses on science, mathematics, and engineering, and graduates earn an early-career average salary of $78,200 and $133,000 mid-career.

Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons — $230,536 Doctor of Medicine





Columbia's med school will cost aspiring doctors $230,536 over the course of their four years of schooling.

The competitive program is ranked as the seventh-best med school among research programs by US News & World Report.

Tufts University School of Medicine — $238,056 Doctor of Medicine

The Boston-based med school tips the scale at $238,056 for four years.

It ranks in the top 50 for research and primary-care programs.

Bard College — $253,520 Bachelor of Music

The music major at Bard is typically five years and provides graduates with a bachelor of music degree as well as a bachelor of arts in a field other than music. It runs $253,520 for the five-year program.

The Bard College Conservatory of Music is ranked in the top 20 for best music conservatories in the nation.

The University of Cambridge — $332,000 Doctor of Business

(AFP/Getty)

Though the program is still in proposal phase, the four-year course is a doctorate of business and will cost students $332,000. That makes it one of the most expensive degrees in the world.

The program "will be very small and selective, demanding substantial resources for intensive teaching and support services," a representative from Cambridge told Business Insider in an email.

