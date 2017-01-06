10 of the best large SUVs you can buy today

Well equipped? Check. Good to drive? Check. Sensible running costs? Check. Decent economy? Check. Large SUVs make great family cars, and their elevated driving position, spacious cabins and off-road abilities are added bonuses.

Here are our favourite large SUVs, and which models you should avoid.

Ten of the best:

10. Kia Sorento

Kia’s practical Sorento seven-seater can carry a large family, while the rearmost seats fold virtually flat when they’re not required. This frees up additional room in the already spacious load area. The sole, 2.2-litre diesel is reasonably powerful if not especially refined.

Our pick: 2.2 CRDi KX-2

9. Mercedes GLC

Originally the GLK, the Mercedes GLC is less practical than some high-end rivals, yet there’s nothing to moan about as far as comfort and long-distance touring capability go. All engines are surprisingly efficient too, emitting 129g/km of CO2. Forget the base models; the top-end AMG Line spec gives sharper handling and a more settled suspension set-up.

Our pick: 250d AMG Line

8. Porsche Macan

A stopgap between the Cayman sports car and significantly larger Cayenne SUV, the Porsche Macan five-seater is a very enjoyable family machine, even if it costs rather more than its Audi Q5 close relative. Highlights include a high-quality cabin and sports car levels of performance.

Our pick: Diesel S

7. Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5’s strong, refined and impressively efficient 2.2-litre Skyactiv diesel is one of the most impressive engines of any car in this sector. CO2 emissions are tax-friendly, the cabin is well equipped and highly practical, and space for both people and luggage is impressive. Overall desirability isn’t dented by noticeable road noise and dull plastics.

Our pick: 2.2d 150 SEL Nav

6. BMW X3

The second-generation BMW X3 has been around since 2011, but it’s still one of the best SUVs on the market. Sitting firmly in between the smaller X1 and larger X4 and X5, it has a high-end and very well specced cabin, as well as a spacious load area and strong powerplant line-up. All models get four-wheel drive, too.

Our pick: xDrive20d SE

5. Range Rover Sport

Smooth engines, a relaxed ride and incredible long-distance cruising ability; that pretty much sums up the latest Range Rover Sport. It has a classy and generously equipped luxury cabin, and is available with seven seats. Why would you need the full-size, more costly, Range Rover.

Our pick: 3.0 SDV6 HSE

4. Volvo XC90

A real triumph for Volvo, the latest X90 is high quality, spacious, economical and well equipped with standard comfort, convenience and safety tech. Its excellent handling belies its sheer size, and an unsettled ride plus some low-speed suspension noise are its only downsides.

Our pick: D5 Momentum

3. Land Rover Discovery Sport

This cleverly packaged seven-seater boasts strong resale values, a comfortable, classy interior and strong performance pretty much across the board. The Discovery Sport is a comfortable motorway cruiser, too, even if the urban ride can be a little bumpy.

Our pick: 2.0 TD4 180 4WD Auto

2. Audi Q7

Another SUV best suited to the city, the four-wheel-drive Audi Q7 is nevertheless accomplished off-road. On tarmac, it’s relaxing to drive, comfortable and pleasingly efficient, making it one of the best large SUVs around. The fact it offers plenty of room for families and their gear is a bonus.

Our pick: 3.0 TDI 218 SE

1. Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda’s done it again. It’s first-ever large SUV is one of the best available, with fabulous looks inside and out, and great detailing that makes it ideal for growing families. Our favourite Kodiaq SE-L brings seven seats and standard-fit satellite navigation. In 2.0-litre diesel form, it’s the best large SUV money can buy.

Our pick: 2.0 TDI 150 SE-L

Give these large SUVs a miss:

Infiniti QX70

The Infiniti QX70 is costly to buy and run, and isn’t spacious enough.

Mitsubishi Shogun

Plusses of the Mitsubishi Shogun? It looks good and is a proper off-roader. Minuses? It offers few on-road driving manners, and has more civilised rivals.

Sarah Bradley is a writer for WhatCar.

