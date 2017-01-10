6 of the best electric cars you can buy today

We know the future holds a vision of cities where only electric cars glide around, emitting zero emissions, emitting no noise, making people jump as they creep up on them. With companies like Tesla bringing in luxury cars with decent range, and with city cars gradually edging out their ranges before top-ups, this could be the year electric hits the power charts. We count down our top six.

6. Kia Soul EV

The Korean manufacturer’s first electric car is actually better than its petrol equivalent. For a whisker under £30k, there’s plenty of instant go that is delivered quietly and enjoyably. That’s hardly cheap, but it’s a good first attempt.

5. Nissan Leaf

Nissan’s electric car is notably cheaper than Kia’s, with prices starting at just over £26,000. It’s easy to drive and is sensibly sized – think Astra for both those qualities. You can have the Leaf with a range of either 124 or 155 miles, although it must be stressed those are the claimed mileages.

4. Renault Zoe

The prices keep falling, with the Zoe coming in at just £18,495. That’s very sensible money for a car that often feels just like a ‘normal’ small car. It may be small but you can seat four in comfort, and carry decent amounts of luggage too. With that torquey jump away from the lights, and with very low running costs, the Zoe makes a good case for itself.

3. BMW i3

Those prices just jumped the other way, with BMW’s stylish e-car costing from £32,330. Notice though that only gets it one place above Renault’s significantly cheaper Zoe. However in the i3 you get all kinds of tech, including extensive use of lightweight materials like carbonfibre and aluminium. It looks supremely stylish and even handles quite well, since the battery pack is below floor level.

2. Volkswagen e-Golf

For many this will be an attractive proposition since, unlike the BMW i3 for example, VW has simply taken an existing popular car and made an electric version. So you get all the space and practicality you’d expect from a Golf, but with much lower costs and much less noise and fewer emissions. Prices start at £31,680.

1. Tesla Model S

The most expensive car comes in at number one. Is that fair? It is, because the Model S is in a different league to the Renault Zoe for example, and not just because it costs £61,935. You get fantastic performance, a luxury, space-age cabin, seating for up to seven, a big real-world range and a car that can wirelessly update itself while you’re sleeping.

Tony Middlehurst is a writer for WhatCar.

