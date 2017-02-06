8 of the best £200-per-month new car deals

PCP stands for Personal Contract Purchase, and is currently the most popular way for those spending their own money to buy a new car. Because of the way they’re configured, they open up a much greater choice of new car for a relatively affordable monthly sum – from small hatchbacks, to family cars, even to SUVs.

Here we’ve picked eight of the greatest deals on offer right now. We’ve calculated the deposit at 15% of the car’s list price, all over three years and 30,000 miles. In some cases, deals include a manufacturer finance deposit allowance, making them even better value for money.

8. Suzuki Vitara 1.6 SZ4

Target price per month: £171

Finance deal: 2.9% APR

Target price: £14,145

Think you can’t get an SUV for under £200 a month? Think again! The able Suzuki Vitara costs just £171 a month even in well-equipped SZ4 trim. Add in lots of space and a decent drive, plus low-rate finance, for a very tempting deal.

7. Mini Cooper 5dr

Target price per month: £189

Finance deal: 5.9% APR with £1400 deposit allowance

Target price: £14,592

The Mini is one of the most desirable small cars around. It’s not cheap to buy though, with even our Target Price tag for the sprightly Cooper weighing in at over £14,500. Enter PCP, and a deal from Mini that prices it at a much more accessible £189 a month.

6. Volkswagen Up 1.0 90 High Up 3dr

Target price per month: £179

Finance deal: 4.5% APR with £500 deposit allowance

Target price: £11,184

We rate the Volkswagen Up very highly – it’s one of the best city cars you can buy. Every inch the genuine Volkswagen, it’s even more desirable now the mid-life facelift model is out. The 1.0 90 High Up five-door is a great all-rounder with a punchy new turbo engine, and yours for £179 a month.

5. Seat Leon 1.2 TSI SE Technology 5dr

Target price per month: £197

Finance deal: 4.9% APR with £2000 deposit allowance

Target price: £15,425

This is a cracking deal. The roomy Leon five-door is lavishly equipped in SE Technology trim, complete with sat nav, DAB and cruise control. Yet it costs less than £200 a month – and Seat even gives a whopping £2000 towards the deposit as a further sweetener.

4. Hyundai i10 1.2 Premium SE

Target price per month: £175

Finance deal: 6.9% APR with £500 deposit allowance

Target price: £11,219

The Hyundai i10 is the reigning What Car? city car of the year. Thanks to the power of the PCP deal, you can get the well-equipped Premium SE model, complete with smart touchscreen infotainment system, for just £175 a month. Hyundai adds in £500 towards the deposit as well.

3. Seat Ateca 1.0 TSI Ecomotive S

Target price per month: £194

Finance deal: 4.8% APR

Target price: £17,497

This is a surprise – the brand-new Seat Ateca SUV can be yours for just £194 a month. It’s a very tempting deal as the Spanish brand’s new model is a class-leader. Previously, we’ve picked the 1.4-litre petrol, but even this more affordable 1.0-litre turbo is enough for most.

2. Ford Fiesta ST-2

Target price per month: £185

Finance deal: 2.9% APR with £1600 deposit allowance

Target price: £17,031

The Ford Fiesta ST is the best hot hatch supermini you can buy. It handles brilliantly and is a joy to drive, with the 1.6-litre turbo engine delivering performance by the bucketload. A new Fiesta is on the way later this year, so take advantage of that by taking this for just £185 a month. Ford gives you £1600 towards the deposit as well.

1. Skoda Fabia 1.2 TSI 90 SE

Target Price per month: £165

Finance deal: 2.9% APR with £1500 deposit allowance

Target Price: £12,138

The Skoda Fabia is a really talented five-door supermini. It’s very roomy and, in SE guise, well equipped enough for most. The 1.2-litre TSI 90 engine performs effortlessly and delivers decent fuel economy. All told, for £165 a month, it’s a bargain, made all the more sweeter by 2.9% APR and a £1500 deposit allowance.

Rob Adams is a writer for WhatCar.

