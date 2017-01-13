A few of the more interesting cars from this year's Detroit Motor Show

The city's car-making heyday may be far behind it, but Detroit still draws in the crowds for its famous motor show.

Infiniti QX50

Not everyone’s trousers are set on fire by Infiniti’s cars, but the new QX50 has a spark of style about it that could serve it well in the burgeoning crossover/SUV segment. It’s not all about looks, either: there’s some smart tech on show in the new VC-T engine, a variable-compression 2.0-litre petrol unit that (they say) delivers V6 performance with diesel economy.

GAC EnSpirit

GAC will be a new name to most UK motorists, and there wasn’t much European press activity around the Chinese company’s stand, but we liked the classy and fresh interior of the EnSpirit concept. Sure, the rest of it is the electric SUV coupé that’s been hawked around the show circuit for a while now, but it’s hard to hate something with a bonsai tree planted in the centre rear console.

Lexus LS

Lexus is going through a long overdue revamp at the moment, led from the sporty middle by its fine-driving LC. Maybe this new LS will lead from the front. Built on the same platform as the LC, which is good news, Lexus will be hoping that its once-great luxury car can reassert itself among the current German benchmarks in the class. It’s a confident car, and a handsome one too, but we wouldn't fancy the job of cleaning the bugs out of that enormous ‘spindle’ grill.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C Coupe

It’s not easy to work out exactly what’s happening in the Mercedes-AMG GT line-up at the moment, but what is clear is that each successive model builds nicely on what’s gone before. Not quite as bonkers fast as the GT R but quicker than the entry-level GTs, the C offers a handy new mid-table choice. You could say it’s the equivalent of Porsche’s 911 GTS vis-a-vis the GT3. That packs it with appeal, not to mention great looks.

Audi Q8

Audi’s design language has served it well over the years, but it’s high time for something different, and Detroit’s Q8 concept points to what that might be. This strong new look gives you the line on the next-gen A8, A7 and A6, all of which we should be seeing on our roads before the end of 2018. Let’s hope they will include the gorgeous and largely switch-free interior of the Q8 too.

VW ID Buzz

The ID Buzz demonstrates that self-driving electric cars don’t have to be dull or character-free. Those of us old enough to remember the original Type 2 Microbus will recall its versatility-driven style that ultimately became iconic. The Buzz refines the Type 2’s boxy lines, ramps up the seating options to provide the versatility and adds hi-tech solutions to bring a ‘60s classic well into the 21st century. It just needs popular approval to be given the production go-ahead.

Kia Stinger

The 360bhp V6 GT version of this rear-driver must be giving the likes of BMW and Mercedes pause for thought – especially as it comes with a seven-year warranty. Sharp looking, roomy and something of a bargain in GT format, the Stinger has only one big hurdle to overcome: brand image.

Rinspeed Oasis

Driving can be something to enjoy, but commuting by car often offers nothing more than misery. Rinspeed’s Oasis may be out there in terms of looks, but anyone fed up by the ever-rising prices (and lower quality) of public transport could well see merit in a self-driving car with the simple mission statement of keeping its passengers calm.

Tony Middlehurst is a writer for AutoCar.

