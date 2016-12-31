Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90 head-to-head

The luxury SUV is here to stay. Many people have even replaced their executive saloons with them, and show no signs of going back. That’s why the next Land Rover Discovery will, when it goes on sale in February 2017, mark such a step up in posh refinement than its utilitarian predecessor. The market is ripe for the taking.

Cars such as the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90 have proven what rich pickings lie in wait for Land Rover. They’re the current leaders in this sector. If the Discovery wants to be the one to beat, it has to beat these two. Time to find out what they’re made of.

As it’s made of a 268bhp 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel, rather than a 221bhp four-cylinder turbodiesel, the Q7 quickly proves its performance edge. It’s two seconds faster to 62mph and breezes past traffic easily. The Volvo isn’t underpowered, but can’t match the Q7 for pace.

Nor is it as rumble-free, as you’d expect from a four-cylinder going up against a smooth V6. OK, it’s not loud and intrusive, but the Q7’s sleek quietness is ever-apparent. As too, surprisingly, is its more cushioned ride. Fitted with optional air suspension, it cruises nicely, enhanced by low levels of road and wind noise. Even with ultra-large 21-inch alloy wheels, it fidgets less than the XC90.

The Volvo also has optional air suspension, but is firmer than the Q7, so it rolls less in corners. It’s also much better tied down and its steering is sharper – yes, the Volvo out-handles the Audi here. Even in Dynamic mode, the Q7 feels ponderous.

Its seven passengers may have to hold on if the driver fancies themselves a bit, but you’ll be doing so from great comfort. It’s largely a very roomy thing, giving those in the front a commanding view out. The middle row seats have better shoulder room than the Volvo, although both will take three abreast with ease. You also get standard four-zone climate control with the Audi. Very posh.

Where both the Volvo and the Q7 struggle a bit more is fitting adults into the third-row seats. The Volvo is roomier, but it’s still tight if you’re not child-sized. Better to fold them if it’s not an emergency, and utilise ample boot space. Again, the Volvo has a slight edge here.

Both cars are beautifully finished with high-grade materials throughout. The Audi has jewel-like controls in combination with a stand-proud infotainment screen on the top of the dash. It takes a bit of practice but it’s easy to move on the use, and also complements the optional fully electronic instruments (a must-have option in our opinion).

You get electronic dials as standard in the Volvo, and a large 9.0in tablet-style touchscreen. It can be a bit tricky to hit the smaller icons on the move, but there’s no denying it has the wow factor.

Perhaps surprisingly, when it comes to purchase costs, the Audi works out the cheapest after discounts, despite starting out with the highest list price. It’s cheaper to finance as well, although its advantage is eaten away once you factor in running costs – it’s cheaper to service than the Volvo, but pricier to insure and tax.

It’s less efficient as well. According to True MPG testing, it will drink £600 more diesel than the XC90 over 36,000 miles. And higher CO2 figures will cost company car drivers an extra £1825 in benefit-in-kind bills. It’s a smooth V6 engine, yes, but there’s a price to be paid.

Which means it’s a close-run thing between these two large, able luxury SUVs. Ultimately though, the Q7 gets the nod. The test S line model was very well equipped, purchase costs are competitive and a combination of beautiful interior, impressive pace plus excellent comfort and refinement should deliver everything buyers in this sector demand.

The Volvo is no laggard, though. Some may even prefer it, not least because it’s cheaper to run, sharper to drive and ultimately that bit more spacious. What’s clear is that you can’t go wrong with either. The new Land Rover Discovery needs to be very good indeed…



Audi Q7 3.0 TDI 272 quattro S line (5 stars)

Engine size 3.0-litre V6 diesel

List price £54,540

Target price £49,765

Power 268bhp

Torque 443lb ft

0-60mph 6.2 sec

Top speed 145mph

Fuel economy 32.6mpg

CO2 emissions 153g/km

Volvo XC90 D5 AWD Inscription (4 stars)

Engine size 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel

List price £52,050

Target price £49,645

Power 221bhp

Torque 347lb ft

0-62mph 8.2sec

Top speed 137mph

Fuel economy 36.5mpg

CO2 emissions 149g/km

Rob Adams is a writer for WhatCar.

Search for used cars