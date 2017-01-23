First drive in the new Hyundai i30

The original Hyundai i30 of a decade ago was a breakthrough car for the South Korean brand. It signalled to the world the firm was ready to build models good enough to take on the European establishment. It’s not looked back since, and cars such as the posh Santa Fe and innovative Ioniq range show how far it’s come.

For 2017, Hyundai has decided it’s time to launch a new version of the model that set its current success in motion. As with the original, it’s a hatch that’s been fully benchmarked to take on the competition – and better it, reckons Hyundai – meaning the emphasis here is on incremental improvements rather than intense innovation.

Which is why you might be looking at the pictures and wondering what’s new. Things are clearer in the metal, but not wholly in a good way: the design seems a mix of old i30, Peugeot 308 and Fiat Tipo. And thus some way short of a triumph in our eyes.

Similarly inside, where things are jumbled and over-stylised. The 8.0-in touchscreen is prominent but fiddly to use, and all the buttons splattered across the dash serve as a constant reminder of how generous Hyundai is with standard kit. At least the fundamentals are good, with space, driving position and overall ergonomics all passing muster.

Good build quality and refinement are further positives. The i30 now has Golf-like quietness at speed, which is no mean achievement. The launch of a new 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine helps here, as noise levels rarely raise above a background hum even when driven spiritedly.

It’s not particularly fast, but lots of torque means it’s an easy going performer that requires few gear changes to keep speed up. And such a driving style works well with the laid-back dynamics of the i30. It’s not particularly sporty, and any number of rivals from Ford, Seat, Mazda and the like will provide more thrills on the move. But the ride is supple and it’s very simple and predictable to steer. Low-demand drivers will love it.

All of which makes the new i30 an eminently sensible car with a lot going for it. Refined, comfortable, good value and well equipped, the added ability of its efficient new petrol engine adds further appeal over the ageing outgoing model, meaning Hyundai loyalists will be delighted.

It’s just not very exciting. The step on over the old car is not headline-grabbing. It’s simply an improvement on what we had, rather than something enticingly all-new. Hyundai seems happy for the i30 to remain staid and sensible, while the big revolutions occur elsewhere in its range. As wholly average cars go, the i30 thus is a commendable one. But while it’s all-new, it doesn’t bring anything new to the table.

Hyundai i30 1.4 T-GDi Premium

On sale March 2017

Price £22,195

Engine 4cyl, 1353cc, turbocharged, petrol

Power 138bhp at 6000rpm

Torque 178lb ft at 1500rpm

Gearbox Six-speed manual

​Kerb weight 1352kg

Top speed 130mph

0-62mph 8.9sec

Economy (official) 52.3mpg

CO2/BIK tax band 124g/km, 21%

Rob Adams is a writer for WhatCar.

