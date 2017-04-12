Ford Galaxy: still a people-moving contender

As the Shogun did for SUVs, Galaxy has become a bit of a generic term for MPVs. Tell the first person you meet that you drive a Galaxy, and even the least car-friendly person will most likely have a picture of one in their mind.

Another picture some might have of MPVs in general is of a less than inspiring driving experience. Ford picked up on the antipathy towards big people movers and resolved to give its Galaxy the best handling attributes it could, within the expected bounds of practicality.

The result is a full seven-seater that has that special Ford dynamic feel about it while also delivering on the larger family’s needs. It has a roomy and useful interior and a surprising ability to nip around city streets and in and out of parking spaces.

A wide range of petrol and diesel engines plus three spec levels means that just about everyone will be able to find a version that suits them. If you need a model recommendation, we’d suggest the entry-level Zetec because it has parking sensors, climate control and Ford's touchscreen infotainment system as part of its standard equipment.

The Galaxy is not a bargain choice however. Prices start at £27,995, which means it’s up against great alternatives like the Volkswagen Touran, Citroën Grand C4 Picasso and Seat Alhambra. But do these rivals offer such a comprehensive package as the Ford?

Come for a ride with our Rebecca to see just how capable this big Ford really is.

Tony Middlehurst is a writer for WhatCar

