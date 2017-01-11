Living with the Ford Focus RS

The thing about the Ford Focus RS is that other people seem to enjoy it almost as much as the driver.

Once the Nitrous Blue paint has grabbed the public’s attention, that point of recognition is invariably followed by pointing, waving, headlight flashing or sometimes all of the above.

Petrol station conversations are quite common too, what with the average fuel consumption having dipped below 30mpg on the last inspection. RS fans – of which there are many – clamour to hoover up any and every detail you can throw their way.

Most of the info we volunteer is very positive. Autumn was relatively dry in our operational area, so there haven’t been many wet-weather challenges for the four-wheel drive system to untangle, but in the dry there’s no question about the excellence of the RS’s handling, particularly when you remember how heavy it is. And it’s still wearing the standard Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres at that. The optional Michelin Cup 2s must feel incredible. Reckon that’s something to look into before we give the car back.

Another measure of any long-term car’s appeal is the rate at which it runs up the miles. Two colleagues do have long-distance commutes to carry out, but the Ford hasn’t been exclusively ploughing those two furrows. Everyone else in the office is after the keys too. It doesn’t matter what kind of other exotica there is to choose from, or the nature of the journey, the RS is what they want.

As a result of all this enthusiasm the RS is rapidly (in every sense) approaching its first service at the 12,500 mile mark. Our Focus is lucky in that it’s going back to Ford HQ for its yearly refresh, but in the interests of research we rang around the dealer network to get an idea of what an owner might pay for (basically) an oil and filter change and vehicle inspection.

The results were interesting. FordStores are the specialist dealers where you have to go to buy a Focus RS, a Vignale or a Mustang. At the Guildford FordStore we were quoted £423, including 12 months’ AA breakdown cover. At the Ipswich FordStore, exactly the same package would have been £245.

You don’t have to return to a FordStore for servicing, so we tried out regular Ford dealers too. Stoneacre Halifax was asking for £175 and Hatwell Ford Abingdon £190, in both cases without the breakdown cover.

FORD FOCUS RS

Price new £31,000

Price as tested £35,135

Economy 28.7mpg

Faults None

Expenses Service from £175 (see text)

Tony Middlehurst is a writer for AutoCar.

