Meet the all-new Porsche 911 R

It’s a little bit old-school, this. Only a little, though – and in just the ways you’d want.

It’s a 911 built by Porsche Motorsport. It has a proper 4.0-litre non-turbocharged engine, a proper six-speed manual gearbox and proper rear-wheel drive.

So, very much a proper Porsche, then.

The big flat-six revs round to 8250rpm and when it gets there, it produces 500bhp and a lovely noise. Not necessarily in that order, but you decide. So it’s going to be fast, and with 339lb ft and a 1370kg kerb weight it’s 3.8 seconds and 200mph’s worth of fast.

As this may suggest, the 911 R is more than just a pared-back nostalgia trip. It’s a deadly serious performance car. Built by Porsche Motorsport, need we remind you?

It looks lovely. From the outside, it’s purposeful but kind of subtle, certainly in ways you’d never believe a car with stripes this size could be. For sure, compared to the up-yours attitude of its GT brethren it’s a lot more discreet.

In the cabin, the carbon seats are trimmed in a pattern that’s straight from the seventies and the dials light up green. Climb aboard and you feel like Steve McQueen on a date with destiny at Le Mans.

But again, the seventies ambience hides a modern approach. Ahead of you is a carbon bonnet, above you a magnesium roof. And beneath you is four-wheel steer. They’re making it worth the £136,901, that’s for sure.

And oh, it so is. The 911 R is involving in a way no other 911 of its era has been. And they’re all pretty involving. It’s the most communicative of its time, too – and despite its vast potential, you don’t need a track to enjoy it. For real-world spirited road driving, it’s perfect.

Such is the relish with which the engine spins. Such is the response from each gearchange, an optional single-mass flywheel rewarding careful clutch technique with magnificent precision and a pin-sharp action as you flick it between ratios. Part of the car’s genius is that even at low speeds, it’s immensely rewarding to drive.

Criticisms? The steering is full of feedback, but the hydraulic system in the previous-generation 911 sent clearer messages. With the rear wheels weighing in, though, you still erupt from corners like a rocket in that trademark 911 way.

Most importantly, you can approach corners with huge confidence thanks to a braking set-up that’s nothing short of masterful. And while stability control is there, as you’d expect of a car tuned by Porsche Motorsport it doesn’t chirp and nag while you’re having fun. You do the work; it’s there to jump in if you don’t do it right.

Which in itself is a leap forward from the seventies, as many medallion-swinging 911 drivers of yore found out to their cost. This is a perfectly modern example of what Porsche does best, clothed in a perfectly judged classic outfit and tuned to, well, perfection.

PORSCHE 911 R

Engine: 3,996cc, flat-six

Transmission: 6-speed manual, rear-wheel drive

Power: 500bhp @ 8,250rpm

Torque: 339lb ft @ 6,250rpm

0-62mph: 3.8secs

Top speed: 200mph

Weight: 1,370kg (gross)

Economy: 21.2mpg

CO2: 308g/km

Price: £136,901

John Calne is a writer for PistonHeads.

