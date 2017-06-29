Goodwood’s annual Festival of Speed takes place this weekend and amongst the famous hill climb and manufacturer’s exhibitions is Bonham’s Collectors' Motor Cars auction.

Featuring vehicles owned, or previously owned, by famous car collectors, this year’s sale is also offering a range of vehicles that boast celebrity connections.

Decked out with black bodywork, black interior and blackened chrome, a Porsche 930 Turbo specially ordered by Peter Sellers is going on sale at with an estimate of £60,000 – £80,000.

Sellers was a well-known car enthusiast and at one time owned both an Aston Martin DB4GT and a Ferrari 500 Superfast.

Specially ordered equipment requested by Peter Sellers included “optional sports seats, rubber buffers on bumper horns, headlamp rings coloured, climate control, and a sunroof” but it’s the all-black finish that makes this car really distinctive.​

A Ferrari F40 previously owned by Pink Floyd guitairist David Gilmour is also up for sale with an estimate of £304,500.

Built to celebrate 40 years of Ferrari, the F40 is one of the best known models in the marque and is popular amongst collectors. Bought new by Gilmour in 1988, another F40 was purchased in the same year by fellow band member and Ferrari enthusiast, Nick Mason.

An engine fire resulted in a restoration by a later owner and Bonhams believes around £350,000 has been spent on the car over its lifetime.

Elton John’s Bentley Continental Convertible is expected to fetch between £90,000 and £120,000, representing a considerable increase on the £70,955 it was sold for in 2015.

Bought new in 1985, Bonhams notes: “It featured prominently in the video for Elton John's hit single of that same year, 'Nikita', where he is seen being driven in icy conditions and admiring a Russian soldier of that name. Subsequently the registration was changed to the personalised 'B20 ELT', which is extant today.”

Also on sale are ten rare Porsches, including a 1957 356A Carrera Speedster GS/GT that is expected to fetch one of the highest sales this year, with an estimate of £900,000 to £1,000,000.

Search for used cars