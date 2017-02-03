Porsche Panamera Diesel S - a formidable luxury contender

A diesel-powered V8 in the latest Porsche Panamera? Surely not! Diesel is facing some bad press right now, while the current performance engine trend is to downsize and turbo up. Regardless, the German manufacturer has chosen an all-new eight-cylinder powerplant to grace its all-new four-door saloon-cum-coupe, and we’ve tried it out on the road.

The Diesel S’s 422hp 4.0-litre can deliver its full 627lb ft from 1,000rpm with only one of its twin turbos spinning. The other turbo kicks in to keep that surge of muscle coming and coming, all the way up to 178mph. The benchmark 0-62mph sprint is despatched in 4.3 seconds with Sport Chrono, while claimed efficiency is a respectable 42.2mpg and 176g/km of CO2 emissions. Performance is just shy of that of the 440hp 2.9-litre V6-powered petrol 4S, but the 500-odd-mile range from a tankful ensures the Diesel S is the better long-distance weapon.

Sleek and swoopy new bodywork adorns the latest Panamera’s longer MSB platform, and the rear roofline dips a further 20mm than that of its predecessor. Inside, the cabin has evolved in leaps and bounds, improving on the model’s already impressive quality and luxury yet feeling every bit as low-slung and sporting. Only a very shallow boot lets it down.

The blank, glassy dashboard surface punctuated by chrome bezels comes to life when the engine is fired up, the haptic switchgear lighting up and the widescreen display bursting into life. The new, Audi Virtual Cockpit-rivalling infotainment system is a genuine revelation, too, while the centre rev counter and paired secondary dials boast separate multi-configurable displays for the likes of nav, night vision, lap timer and G-force meter.

On the road, the new eight-speed PDK – which replaces the previous range’s mix of dual-clutch and auto boxes – helps give great refinement and a feeling of immense power in either auto or manual modes. The engine sounds great, as well.

For now, PASM damped adaptive air-suspension is the only dynamic set-up available, which gives two additional damping modes plus variable ride height. Even set at its firmest the Panamera’s ride is highly composed, while the weighty steering adds to the Porsche’s authoritative demeanour.

At 2,124kg this is a big car to fling around, but nonetheless it has a sharp front end and a subtle rear torque bias to help keep the nose in line through corners. The weight can be felt when braking, with more pedal force required than you might expect. The car’s size and poor visibility out also means town work and parking can be an issue, although optional Parking Assist will help here.

The all-new Panamera clearly builds on its predecessor’s successful formula. It’s a formidable luxury contender, with a sparkling and authoritative drive and plenty of kit. This model brings extra appeal to those who cover long distances; make the most of it before the diesel naysayers have their way.

PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S DIESEL

Engine: 3,956cc V8 diesel, two sequential turbos

Transmission: 8-speed PDK dual-clutch, four-wheel drive

Power (hp): 422@5,000rpm

Torque (lb ft): 627@1,000-3,250rpm

​0-62mph: 4.3sec (with launch control)

Top speed: 179mph (limited)

Weight: 2,125kg (EU with driver)

MPG: 42.2 (NEDC combined)

CO2: 176g/km

Price: £91,788 (£112,291 as tested)

Sarah Bradley is a writer for PistonHeads.

