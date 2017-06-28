Review: Kia Stinger GT

This is certainly a bold departure for the Korean company. It’s nothing less than a serious attempt to break into the premium executive saloon market – from the company that brought you the Rio and the Cee’d.

This will be more of a step change in the UK, since other markets already have medium-sized saloons from Kia. But for this test Kia took us to the awesome Nürburgring in Germany and let us loose in the top-of-the-range Stinger GT.

It looks like it could hack a track better than some of the rivals, what with its wide, long and low stance. The lines stylishly mix performance with premium we think, although of course looks are entirely subjective.

Inside there’s a fair amount of space, although headroom in the rear is a touch tight for taller people. The cabin doesn’t scream premium like the German and British competitors, but it is very nicely done, crowned by an 8in infotainment screen that stands proud.

The driver sits fairly low, which gets you in the right mindset. Under the bonnet is a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 and that gives you 365bhp and 376lb ft of torque. On the challenging German track the amount of low and midrange power was noticeable and welcome, just as much as the top end.

Driving through an eight-speed auto box to the rear wheels, the Stinger GT’s engine works well and changes smoothly, albeit without that final edge of sharpness you’d get from the best competitors.

Kia isn’t looking for that ultimate touch of sharpness to the handling and ride. It’s looking instead for a car that handles well but which is also comfortable over the long distance – a GT car in other words. Perhaps the Nürburgring isn’t the best place to really put that to the test, but a few laps did make it clear that the Stinger has fine body control and lots of grip and also seemed fairly comfortable.

The handling when pushed hard impressed, with a degree of composure and control at higher speeds we really weren’t expecting. You can adjust it mid-turn or simply fly along straight and true and, for its weight, it coped extremely well with the sort of environment it won’t normally be expected to cope with at all.

As yet we’re not testing a full production car, but the signs so far are extremely encouraging for Kia. We should get a more relevant road test this autumn before release of the car in early 2018. We have a feeling Kia has made an almighty leap with the Stinger and its boldness has paid off. Many will be waiting for a full road test with a lot of interest – particularly among competitors eying a potential and unexpected new rival.

Kia Stinger GT

Price £42,000 (tbc)

Engine V6, 3342cc, twin-turbocharged petrol

Power 365bhp at 6000rpm

Torque 376lb ft at 1300-4500rpm

Gearbox 8-spd automatic

Kerbweight 1725kg (tbc); 0-62mph 5.1sec

Top speed 168mph

Economy tbc

CO2/tax band tbc

Rivals BMW 440i Gran Coupe M Sport, Mercedes-AMG C43

