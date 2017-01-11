Review: Volkswagen Scirocco

As everyday coupes go, the Scirocco is one of the most popular choices. It can seat four people in decent comfort and, with a wide choice of excellent engines, offers whatever balance you might seek between performance and economy.

Inside, it’s typically Volkswagen, with excellent all-round build quality – even if the cabin design no longer looks as modern as it once did. The driving position is higher-set than in some coupes, but getting comfortable is no problem at all – though visibility is limited by the size of the windows and, however roomy the back seats are, the view from them is minimal.

Parking is a bit of a faff, too, if you don’t have sensors – which are only standard on GT-spec and up.

The GT model also gains sat-nav, though all Sciroccos have DAB, Bluetooth, USB/aux and Phone connectivity, as well as a 6.5” media screen. There are various upgrades available, but all told the BMW 2 Series Coupe and Audi TT are more up to date here.

You don’t buy a coupe with cargo-carrying in mind, but the Scirocco does at least have a big enough boot to take some luggage or an enthusiastic weekly shop. Should you need to fold down the seats, they’re split 50/50, though they don’t lie flat.

What you do have in mind when buying a coupe, of course, is driving it. The aforementioned range of engines means you can do this at varying speeds, from brisk to ballistic – the range-topping Scirocco R is a beast of a thing, but even the 1.4 TSI in the entry-level model is fast enough to put a smile on your face. The diesel options have plenty of oomph, too.

Talking of putting a smile on your face, the Scirocco does everything right in corners. It’s not the very most engaging coupe you can buy, but it steers with precision and holds the road very well. While it might sound odd that we don’t rate the R model as highly as its lower-spec brethren, however, this is because it’s priced against better rivals – the Audi TT, for example, feels much lighter on its feet.

Ride comfort is generally very good, though, with only the worst of roads overcoming the Scirocco’s natural poise. So long journeys are no problem – though wind and road noise are apt to be present at motorway speeds. The engine note won’t intrude, however, unless you’re in the more highly tuned Scirocco R.

All this points to the Scirocco being a car whose strongest suit is its ability to deliver the style, quality, entertainment and everyday usability of a coupe at not too much money. At the top of the range, it’s not really a credible competitor for its more premium rivals, but in the middle reaches of the model line-up it makes a very strong case for itself.

We’d suggest the 2.0 TDI 150 GT as a company car, as it’s the lowest on emissions and therefore tax. For a private buyer, the 2.0 TSI GT is favourite – the engine only uses a little more fuel than the 1.4 TSI, but its extra performance makes it even more pleasing to drive.

John Calne is a writer for WhatCar.

