Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo: reviewed

Skoda has been quietly updating a few of its best-selling Fabia engines. Previously, above the basic non-turbo 1.0-litre engines sat a turbocharged 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor, with either 89bhp or 109bhp. Now, that engine has gone: in its place comes a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo with either 94bhp or 109bhp, alongside the less powerful non-turbo versions.

We thought the old 1.2-litre motor was about as good as it gets. It was able both in and out of town, smooth and quiet to drive, and delivered good real-word economy. Can its new downsized replacement measure up?

One thing is for sure – you need to get the 1.0-litre with a turbo. The basic non-turbo cars are slow and laggy. However, the 94bhp TSI turbo version is much more responsive, performing confidently both in town and on the open road. Surprisingly, it’s faster against the clock than the old 1.2-litre; also surprisingly, it’s a little less fuel efficient.

As with the 1.2-litre engine, it’s a refined performer. You have to rev it to release all its performance, but it’s still subdued and vibration-free when you do so – impressive for a three-cylinder motor.

It’s otherwise as you were with how the Fabia drives. It’s still a class act, then, with confident handling and a grippy, fun feel. Only a pattery in-town ride lets things down.

The cabin used to be among the biggest, most practical supermini setups on sale. Four adults will still find it surprisingly comfortable, but its new sister car, the Seat Ibiza, now offers more rear-seat space, and neither is as roomy as the vast Honda Jazz. Skoda hasn’t improved some of the Fabia’s scratchier interior plastics, either: it’s OK up top, and has a smart infotainment system, but the surfaces are sharper-edged and less plush lower down the dash.

Has Skoda spoiled the fine Fabia with the new 1.0-litre TSI engine? Not a bit. It remains the pick of the range. It’s still one of the best supermini all-rounders on sale.

But it’s not the best of all, and can’t reclaim the five-star rating the Fabia used to command. The Seat Ibiza is now the overall top pick of the supermini market, leaving the Fabia as one of the finest but not quite top dog. Buy one with confidence – but not before you’ve checked out the new Ibiza first…

Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI 95 Monte Carlo

Price £16,100 as tested (from £12,905)

Engine 3cyl, 999cc, turbocharged, petrol

Power 94bhp at 5000-5500rpm

Torque 118lb ft at 1500-3500rpm

Gearbox 5-spd manual

0-62mph 10.6sec

Top speed 115mph

Official economy 64.2mpg

CO2, tax band 101g/km, 19%

