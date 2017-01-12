29 books to read before they become movies in 2017

Few things are original in Hollywood, and that's totally fine. Some of this year's most anticipated movies are based on acclaimed books.

So before "The Shack" or "The Circle" hit theaters this year, be sure to read the book so you know what everyone's talking about.

Just note that new movie release dates tend to be added or shuffled around throughout the year, so some of the dates here might change.

Keep reading to see the book-to-movie adaptations coming out this year.

Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey try to have a "normal" relationship in "Fifty Shades Darker," based on the novel by E.L. James. We'll see how that works out.

Jamie Dornan stars in the second Fifty Shades film, Fifty Shades Darker (Universal)

Release date: February 10

The Wolverine solo movie "Logan" is inspired by the "Old Man Logan" X-Men comic series, with the superhero in a postapocalyptic future.

Release date: March 3The YA novel "

Before I Fall" by Lauren Oliver is about a teenager who relives the day of her death seven times while she tries to discover the mystery of her death. Zoey Deutch stars in the movie adaptation.

Release date: March 3

"The Shack" was self-published back in 2007, but it became a huge hit. It's about a man who loses his daughter on a camping trip, and then returns to the site a few years later where he finds her with physical manifestations of Jesus, God the Father, and The Holy Spirit.

Release date: March 3

Julian Barnes's award-winning novel "The Sense of an Ending," about a man dealing with secrets from his past, is getting a weighty movie adaptation starring Jim Broadbent.

Release date: March 10

Disney's version of "Beauty and the Beast" — this one starring Emma Watson as Belle — is far from faithful from the original French fairy tale by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve.

(Laurie Sparham )

Release date: March 17

Scarlett Johansson stars as a version of Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyberterrorist hunter in a futuristic Japan, in "Ghost in the Shell." It's based on a popular manga series which later become an anime television series and film.

(Paramount)

Release date: March 31

"The Zookeeper's Wife" is the true story about how the Warsaw Zoo saved hundreds of Jews from the Nazis by hiding them in empty animal cages after the zoo was bombed. The movie adaptation stars Jessica Chastain and Daniel Brühl.

Release date: March 31

Stephen Chbosky — himself the author of YA hit "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" — is adapting fellow YA author Raquel Jaramillo's novel "Wonder" into a movie. It's about a boy with a facial deformity trying to fit into school.

Release date: April 7

"The Lost City of Z" promises to be a swashbuckling adventure about explorers who search for a lost Mayan city. It's based on the true story of Percy Fawcett, as chronicled by New Yorker writer David Grann in his book of the same name.

Release date: April 21Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, and John

Boyega star in "The Circle," an adaptation of the Dave Eggers novel about an employee who works at a massive tech company at the center of a surveillance society.

Release date: April 28

Based on Herman Koch's bestselling novel, "The Dinner" is a thriller about two parents who have dinner with Dutch politicians who suspect their children of terrorism.

Release date: May 5

Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword" movie looks like it'll be a loose and fun adaptation of the classic Arthurian legend.

Release date: May 12

The adaptations of Jeff Kinney's "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" books continue with "Long Haul."

( 20th Century Fox)

Release date: May 19

"Everything, Everything" is based on a novel by Nicola Yoon, about a young woman who has a disease that doesn't let her leave the house, but she falls in love with a boy who moves in next door.

Release date: May 19

Dav Pilkey's beloved book series about two kids who hypnotise their school principal into thinking he's an underwear-slinging superhero finally gets its movie due with "Captain Underpants."

Release date: June 2

The "Wonder Woman" movie is following DC Comics's "The New 52" reboot, where Diana is the daughter of Zeus.

()

Release date: June 2

The stark Victorian drama "Lady Macbeth" isn't directly based on Shakespeare — it's based on the 1865 novella "Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk" by Nikolai Leskov.

Release date: June 2

The 1951 Daphne du Maurier novel "My Cousin Rachel" was already adapted once in a movie starring Richard Burton, and it's getting another big-screen adaptation, this time focused around Rachel Weisz.

( Getty Images)

Release date: July 14

Luc Besson's films are always interesting, and his upcoming sci-fi opus "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," based on the French comics series, looks like his most ambitious effort yet.

Release date: July 21Graphic novel "

The Coldest City" by Antony Johnston is a double-agent spy thriller that takes place on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall. The movie adaptation will star Charlize Theron and James McAvoy.

Release date: July 28

It's been a long journey to the screen for Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" epic, and it's finally almost here. The adaptation will star Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba.

()

Release date: July 28

Stephen King's other high-profile adaptation this year is "It," starring Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise The Dancing Clown.

Release date: September 8

The book "Victoria and Abdul" told the surprising story of Abdul Karim, who became a clerk for Queen Victoria at the age of 24. Stephen Frears, who directed "The Queen" and "Florence Foster Jenkins" is directing a movie adaptation starring Judi Dench and Ali Fazal.

Release date: September 22

Tomas Alfredson is adapting "The Snowman," a detective thriller based on the bestseller by Norwegian author Jo Nesbø.

Release date: October 13

Charles Martin's romance-thriller "The Mountain Between Us" is about a surgeon and writer who survive a plane crash and get stranded in the mountains. The movie will have a rock-solid cast, with Idris Elba and Kate Winslet.

Release date: October 20

The book "Same Kind of Different As Me: A Modern-Day Slave, an International Art Dealer, and the Unlikely Woman Who Bound Them Together" is about — well, the subtitle is long enough to explain it.

Release date: October 20

John Green is a YA star with novels like "Paper Towns" and "The Fault in Our Stars." His short story collection "Let it Snow" is getting adapted into a film about interweaving romances that come together on Christmas eve.

John Green, author of 'The Fault In Our Stars' ( Getty Images)

Release date: November 22

Kenneth Branagh takes on Agatha Christie's classic novel "Murder on the Orient Express," which has been adapted once before into a 1974 film.

Release date: November 22

