Whether you’re trying to score a new job or give the hard sell in a business meeting, the key to persuasion is as much about timing as the message itself, according to a top psychologist.

Robert Cialdini, Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Arizona State University, describes this process as "pre-suasion", which is also the title of his latest book.

The text builds on his pioneering text Influence, which was released in 1984 and sold three million copies worldwide. In it, he lays out the six key principles of influence. “Reciprocity” is the idea that people return a favour, hence why retailers give out free samples, and “commitment and consistency” suggests that we are more likely to honor an idea if we agree to it out loud or in writing.

The third tenet is “social proof”, in that most of us will repeat the actions others, followed by "authority" whereby people obey figures higher up the food chain even if what they are asking them to do is objectionable. “Liking” describes how people latch on to the same things are their peers, while lastly “scarcity” - seen in “limited time only” sales posters - is used to generate demand.

8 well paid jobs that don't require a degree







8 show all 8 well paid jobs that don't require a degree













1/8 Marketing Assistant Job Title: Marketing Assistant Starting Salary: £19-22k Entry requirements: Apprentice roles available which require good A-Levels in Business Studies or similar. Some companies will also take on school leavers and train them up as marketing assistants starting at c.15k Career progression: Head of Marketing role commands an average salary of £77,200 in London/£60,869 outside of London (REED Salary Calculator) Getty

2/8 Recruitment Job title(s): Resourcer Starting salaries: £20k On Target Earnings (OTE) Entry requirements: Study for a NVQ Level 3 in Business and Administration while working in an apprentice role Career progression: Progression in recruitment is really down to the individual’s tenacity and drive to meet targets. Second year OTE can be around £40K, then in following years, uncapped bonuses can mean the best consultants take home six figure salaries. Getty

3/8 Hospitality Job title(s): Various roles Starting salaries: £15 -25k Entry requirements: Experience from junior roles Career progression: Front of house/ F&B managers/ Event management can all be learned from junior roles such as catering assistant, waiting staff, events assistant. Often starting as a receptionist will also lead to more senior and varied roles. Getty

4/8 IT Job title: IT Support Analyst Starting salary: £17k Entry requirements: GCSE’S/A-Levels/BTEC in IT plus good working knowledge of Microsoft SQL and related software. Career progression: With an MCSA qualification a salary of around £20k can be expected, raising to £25k for an MCSE qualification. Career progression through from 1st - 3rd line support roles, leading to Infrastructure Manager (£35k+) Getty

5/8 Accounting Job title: Accounts Trainee/Accounts Payable Assistant/AAT Trainee Starting Salary: c.£15k depending upon location and study support package Entry requirements: Good GCSEs/A-Levels are an advantage, particularly in maths/statistics/business Career progression: You can start as an Accounts Trainee and progress to a QBE Accountant; Qualified by Experience is a phrase used in the accountancy sector for Accountants that have gained their level of expertise on the job, without taking any formal qualifications. It is common place to study AAT exams without having a degree, and by completing 9 papers within a CIMA or ACCA course can result in an uplift in salary to above £30k. Salaries start at £15K for junior Clerks and go up significantly as a QBE or part-qualified Accountant, often above the £30k mark. Getty

6/8 Customer Service Job title: Customer Service Advisor Starting salary: From £15k Entry requirements: Apprenticeship roles while studying for an NVQ /Diploma in Customer Service Career progression: Experienced Customer Service Advisors can receive £18 - 20k and Customer Service Managers between £30-35k Getty

7/8 Motor retail Job Title: Car dealer Starting Salary: £18 + Company Car Entry requirements: Grade C and above in Maths and English Career progression: Career development courses can be taken on the job, wage can reach into six figures in senior roles Current opportunities: Plentiful. Companies such as Jardine Motors Group are also looking for technicians, sales and customer service advisors Getty

8/8 Plumbing Job Title: Heating/plumbing engineer Starting Salary: £18K Entry requirements: ACS qualification (or NVQ equivalent) leading Gas Safe Register membership - various apprenticeship roles available Career progression: Up to £36k as a service engineer with one of the top manufacturers Getty

“When I first wrote Influence I tried to identify six universal principles of influence who move people in our direction if we include them in a communication, and my view is those six motivators of change haven’t changed over the years,” he told The Independent.

In his new book, he introduces the idea of timing to the ideas of influence and pushes them into the digital age. With the rise of social media and review websites, social proof has taken on a greater importance, he says.

“Whereas Influence focused on what a communicator can put in a message to move people in his or her direction, Pre-Suasion looks at what a communicator can put in moment before delivering the message, so that the audience becomes more open or receptive to the message they haven’t yet encountered.”

These theories can be used to tempt shoppers and consumers, but also in selling oneself at a job interview, he explains.

“What we have been taught to say to the interviewer is ‘thank you for inviting me, I forward to answering all of your questions.' Here’s what I recommend from a standpoint of persuasive orientation. We should in addition say but ‘before we begin I wonder if you can answer a question why did you invite me? What was it about my candidacy that is attractive to you?’. What you will have done pre-suasively is to focus the evaluator’s on the features of your resume that are most attractive to them.”

An acquaintance, he claims, has gotten three jobs using that technique. "It makes you seem different than most candidates and self-assured, and like someone who isn’t just going to be controlled by the situation but also participate in the exchange in a way that bespeaks your capabilities."

But we can als pre-suade ourselves, he argues, by switching our minds on to positive thoughts and recalling a time that we have created a successful outcome in a situation before stepping into an interview.

“Research shows people are more highly evaluated in an interview if they do this, because it fills you with the memories of your success and you go in more confident," he says.

Since Pre-Suasion was released in late 2016, the most memorable letter of thanks from a reader came from a father who helped his son to raise money for the Boy Scouts.

"They were trying to raise money outside a supermarket with a table. As people exited they asked if they would like to buy some popcorn. They were getting miserable results, only 15 per cent of people were willing to do this after all they had just been in a supermarket they had already spent their budget. But then he read Pre-Suasion and remembered that you have to identify your principal goal first and then go to the moment before you make the request and raise the consciousness something associated with that goal. So he changed his approach.

"When people came out from the supermarket he asked them ‘do you support the Boy Scouts?’ Of course people said yes. He then asked 'would you like to buy some popcorn to support them?' and they got 85 per cent of people either buying popcorn or saying I don’t want any but here's a few dollars for the Boy Scouts."

For those feeling a little uncomfortable using marketing tactics to sell Boy Scout popcorn or sell themselves in an interview, Dr Calinidi is quick to add that ethics is key to his approach: after all, those selling any old junk will be found out in the end. "It’s important to use these approaches exclusively and incessantly ethical ways," he urges.

"That’s crucial to establishing our position as a credible source of information - not just in a particular situation but in that situation and beyond."