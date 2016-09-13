Six tips for your best ever holiday

1. Do what makes you happy

Whether you’re a water sports addict, a keen hiker or a spa fan, choosing a resort where everyone can indulge their passions is essential. At ROBINSON, there’s everything from skiing and snowboarding (available at six resorts, including ROBINSON Club Alpenrose Zürs), to windsurfing and diving, plus horse riding, tennis and golf at selected resorts.







2. Choose the right resort

If you’re travelling with children, somewhere with inspiring – and competent – childcare is a must. Couples may want to look for something quieter, such as a dream getaway to ROBINSON Club Maldives. Travelling alone? Then look for places offering single-occupancy rooms at a reasonable rate, or consider a specialised trip, such as a singles week at ROBINSON Club Cala Serena, which offers nightlife, sports and lifestyle events.







3. Think about food

Good food and drink can make a holiday, so choose a destination with options to suit everyone, somewhere you can be confident in the quality of the cuisine. Selected ROBINSON Clubs boast gourmet, dining-in, exclusive Das Edel restaurants, while all offer tasty, healthy food with the (R) WellFood range. For true foodies, a number of resorts hold Siemens Life Kochschule cookery schools, hosted by expert chefs.





4. Consider the location

Think about what you want from a holiday – is laying on a beach your aim, or would you rather be hiking? How far are you prepared to fly? And do you prefer it snowy, pleasantly warm, or seriously hot? ROBINSON has something for everyone, including alternatives to typical resort locations, such as ROBINSON Club Landskron with its beautiful meadows, lakes and mountains.





5. Happy children make happy parents

Keep the whole family happy by choosing a destination with children’s restaurants, kids’ clubs and age-appropriate activities (provided by properly trained staff). At ROBINSON, there’s a huge range of activities for all ages, at no extra cost for children aged two and over. Even entertaining teens is child’s play, with events for 13-17 year olds, plus a youth centre at several clubs, including ROBINSON Club Amadé.





6. Make your holiday unique

Your holiday should be as unique as you are, so choose a trip where you can explore different interests, either as a group or on your own. ROBINSON holidays are adaptable to ensure they perfectly suit you and your needs.







