Switch on to the at-home beauty trend

Given that we’re more clued up about our beauty regimes than ever before, it’s no wonder the smart technology once only available in the salon has finally evolved for clever, at-home use. From gel nails to laser hair removal, armed with the knowledge – and now the tools – to achieve professional results for a fraction of the cost and in a lot less time, more and more of us our tackling a range of treatments from the comfort of our own home.

A new survey conducted by Braun Beauty has found that 66 per cent of us are forgoing salons for the DIY approach as appointments are too expensive – with half saying the price takes away our enjoyment of a salon trip. In fact, 97 per cent of women revealed they could save up to £1,200 a year by doing their beauty maintenance themselves. And with 69 per cent of those polled seeing salon treatments as a luxury, spurred on by the possible savings, it’s no surprise so many are taking back control of their beauty regimes.

Of the DIY beauty treatments out there, hair removal was reveal as the most popular with nearly three quarters of those questioned (71 per cent) choosing to do this at home and 26 per cent saying it saves them the most money against salon prices. But how do you get the same results at home?

The Braun Silk-épil 9 SkinSpa with New Body CelluMassager pad (£179.99) combines advanced epilation hair removal with massage and exfoliation heads to offer five outstanding treatments from one device. As well as removing hairs as small as a grain of sand, the exfoliation brush options ensure skin has an ultra-smooth and soft finish. An added deep body massage pad stimulates blood circulation and massages deeper than a standard body brush, visibly improving the skin’s appearance.

Silk-épil 9 SkinSpa with New Body CelluMassager pad, £179.99, Braun

There’s also the Braun FaceSpa with SkinVitaliser pad (£89.99) – which combines facial epilation, cleansing and revitalising systems. With six treatment options available, it offers effective cleansing, a deep and sensitive exfoliating brushes, precision epilation and a beauty sponge head that can be used to apply make-up or skincare products. There’s also a new SkinVitaliser pad with micro-vibrating silicone tips to help boost blood circulation as it gently massages and peels.

FaceSpa with SkinVitaliser pad, £89.99, Braun

Both the Braun Silk-épil 9 SkinSpa with New Body CelluMassager pad and Braun FaceSpa with New SkinVitaliser pad are available at amazon.co.uk

For more information, go to uk.braun.com or follow @Braun_Beauty on Instagram