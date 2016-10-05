Take a rare look inside this $174 million superyacht that has its own helipad and movie theatre

Wealthy buyers hailing from Russia to Italy gathered at this year's Monaco Yacht Show to marvel at the most luxurious yachts on the market.
One of the yachts on sale, dubbed the Solandge, has to be one of the more opulent yachts we've ever seen.
With six decks and a hefty $174 million price tag it's worth giving the Solandge superyacht a closer look:
Measuring 279-feet long, the six-deck yacht has a bar with a piano, pool, movie theatre, and dining hall. It also has a helipad and elevator.
The yacht has eight suites that can accommodate 16 guests. The whole yacht has marble and beautiful dark wood finishing that make it look more like a palace than a boat.
Take the master suite, for example, which comes with a giant, sparkling chandelier overhead and a massive king-sized bed.
The master suite comes with its own private bathroom.
In addition to a walk-in shower, the master bathroom also has a giant, marble bathtub.
The master suite also comes with a private deck that has a Jacuzzi and outdoor couches for lounging.
The other rooms on board are also luxurious and offer a ton of space.
Here's a bathroom in a separate suite, which comes with a giant stand-in shower with a bench.
As for communal spaces, there's a sauna...
A gym...
A dining area with a TV and kitchen space...
... And a bar fancy enough to be in a five-star hotel.
There are plenty of areas for sitting and watching TV.
There's a regal theme throughout the entirety of the yacht, from the plush, gold-and-purple furniture...
To the ambient lighting and marble columns...
... Down to the carpet and coffee table selection.
The Solandge also features a massive dining table that, naturally, sits under a chandelier.
But if that doesn't do it for you, there are plenty of nooks for sitting outside to gaze at your natural surroundings.
