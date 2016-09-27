The 13 highest-paying jobs for workaholics

If you work far more than the next guy and get more excited about your job than about family or any other activity, you may be a workaholic.

If this sounds like you, it might be worth your precious few moments of personal time to find a job that will make up for all those extra hours you put in.

To find jobs with the biggest payoff for workaholics, we analyzed US Census data for about 478 occupations from the Minnesota Population Center's 2014 American Community Survey Integrated Public Use Microdata Series.

Based on that survey data, the average American works close to 40 hours a week and has a total income — a combination of salary, business, and any other form of money earned in a year — of about $50,569.

While some may work more or less than the average depending on their employer or where they are in their career, people with the following professions report typically working an average of more than 40 hours a week and earning at least $110,000 a year, on average:

13. Sales engineers

They sell complex scientific and technological products or services to businesses.

Average hours typically worked a week: 47.3

Median earned income: $113,009

12. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

They pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air-carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo.

Average hours typically worked a week: 45.1

Median earned income: $121,723

11. Economists

They offer authoritative insight and opinion on international news, politics, business, finance, science, technology, and the connections between them.

Average hours typically worked a week: 44.2

Median earned income: $124,272

10. Actuaries

They analyze the financial costs of risk and uncertainty.

Average hours typically worked a week: 42.8

Median earned income: $130,121

9. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

They sell securities to individuals, advise companies in search of investors, and conduct trades.

Average hours typically worked a week: 44.7

Median earned income: $133,042

8. Personal financial advisors

They advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate.

Average hours typically worked a week: 43.3

Median earned income: $137,606

7. Petroleum, mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

They conduct sub-surface surveys to identify the characteristics of potential land, oil or gas extraction sites, or mining development sites.

Average hours typically worked a week: 48.0

Median earned income: $138,287

6. Architectural and engineering managers

They plan, direct, and coordinate activities in architectural and engineering companies.

Average hours typically worked a week: 46.7

Median earned income: $148,628

5. Lawyers, and judges, magistrates, and other judicial workers

They apply the law to legal proceedings.

Average hours typically worked a week: 45.5

Median earned income: $158,074

4. Podiatrists

They provide medical care for people with foot, ankle, and lower leg problems.

Average hours typically worked a week: 44.2

Median earned income: $158,812

3. Nurse anesthetists

They administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia.

Average hours typically worked a week: 40.5

Median earned income: $158,819

2. Chief executives and legislators

CEOs determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.

Average hours typically worked a week: 47.5

Median earned income: $170,936

Note: The US Census Bureau aggregated the data for both chief executives and legislators.

1. Physicians and surgeons

They diagnose and treat injuries or illnesses.

Average hours typically worked a week: 51.2

Median earned income: $222,288

