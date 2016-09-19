The 15 European universities where a degree will definitely get you a job

Every year, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), puts together a comprehensive ranking of the best universities on the planet.

A university's ranking is based on the institution's reputation with academics and employers, and the number of research citations the school gets per paper published in a specific discipline — in this case, law. QS then gives a score out of 100.

Given that getting a good job is often one of the key concerns for students when picking a university, Business Insider decided to peel out the universities in Europe that picked up the highest scores for their academic reputation in QS' ranking.

The universities are broadly in line with the top rated schools overall on the continent, although a few score higher for their reputation with employers than they do overall. Six universities scored a perfect 100 from QS, so we have used their overall global employer reputation ranking to distinguish between them.

15 (33rd overall globally). Technical University of Munich — The German university, which has produced 13 Nobel Prize winners, scored 97.6 points for its employer reputation.

14 (30). Bocconi University — Located in Milan, Italy, Bocconi is world renowned for the quality of its degree programmes, particularly its MBAs. As a result, employers rank it incredibly highly with a score of 98.1 from QS.

T=13 (26). ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology — Scoring 98.9 points for employer reputation, the Zurich university is Switzerland's best when it comes to employers.

T13 (24). University of Warwick — Warwick University, and particularly its business school, is renowned in British business circles for producing talented people. Notable alumni include the Bank of England's current chief economist, Andy Haldane.

T11 (20). University College London — UCL ranked as the 3rd best university in the UK overall, and this was helped by an employer reputation score of 99.3.

T11 (19). HEC Paris School of Management — HEC alumni are some of the best respected in the world by employers, with notable former students at the university including French president Francois Hollande and former IMF chief Dominique Strauss Khan. It picked up a score of 99.3 points.

9 (17). Ecole Polytechnique — Scoring 99.7 points, Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, counts three former French presidents and three Nobel Prize winners among its alumni.

8 (15). University of Manchester — Manchester has been quietly climbing QS' rankings in recent years, and much of that is down to a stellar reputation among employers. It scored 99.7 points.

7 (11). INSEAD — INSEAD, which has its main campus in Fontainebleau, France, counts Credit Suisse's embattled CEO Tidjane Thiam among its most well known alumni. It scored a near perfect employer reputation of 99.9 points.

T=1 (10). London Business School — The first of six schools with a perfect score of 100 for employer reputation, LBS is a postgraduate only institution with alumni including the current finance minister of Uganda, and 2014 Nobel Prize winning economist Jean Tirole.

T=1 (8). Imperial College London — Imperial is world renowned for its science and engineering degrees, coming in 9th overall in QS' complete world ranking. Much of that success is down to its perfect reputation score with employers.

T=1 (7). CentraleSupelec — Supelec, in Paris, focuses solely on engineering sciences, which has allowed it to build a perfect reputation with employers looking for graduates in those disciplines.

T=1 (6). London School of Economics and Political Science — Billionaire investor George Soros, the former prime minister of Greece George Papandreu, and Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger are among those to be educated at the university, located in central London.

T=1 (3). University of Cambridge — Perhaps unsurprisingly given its position as one of the most prestigious universities in the world, employers are desperate to get their hands on Cambridge graduates.

T=1 (2). University of Oxford — Oxford lost out to Cambridge in the overall QS ranking this year, but it still has a perfect score when it comes to employer reputation. Given that almost a quarter of FTSE 100 CEOs, and 42 of the 56 people to serve as Britain's prime minister went to Oxford, it is no wonder employers like the university's graduates.

