It’s that time of year where you’re probably planning your holidays and dreaming about escaping to tropical climes.

Of course, holiday allowance is precious, so you’ve got to take those days wisely. But wait! What about those cherished public holidays?

Bank holidays - so-named because banks, government offices and most business are closed - are actually different to public holidays though.

There are technically four bank holidays in England, Wales and Ireland: Easter Monday, Whit Monday, the first Monday in August Boxing Day in England and Wales and St Stephen's Day in Ireland.

In Scotland, however, there are five: New Year's Day, Good Friday, the first Monday in May, the first Monday in August and Christmas Day.

These were the days set out in the Bank Holidays Act of 1871, and as Christmas Day and Good Friday were considered days of rest they weren’t included in the act, so were deemed public holidays rather than bank holidays.

In 1971 however, the act was replaced by the Banking and Financial Dealings Act, and there are now six permanent bank holidays and two public holidays every year in the UK.

Here’s what you’ve got to look forward to for the year ahead (and one we’ve already had):

2017 Bank and Public Holidays:

New Year's Day (in lieu): Monday 2 January

Monday 2 January Good Friday : Friday14 April

: Friday14 April Easter Monday: Monday 17 April

Monday 17 April Early May bank holiday: Monday 1 May

Monday 1 May Spring bank holiday: Monday 29 May

Monday 29 May Summer bank holiday: Monday 28 August

Monday 28 August Christmas Day: Monday 25 December

Monday 25 December Boxing Day: Tuesday 26 December

1/16 Southwold Beach> in Suffolk is a charming destination known for its colourful array of wooden beach huts. The beach itself is a regular winner of the acclaimed 'Blue Flag' award, with its golden sands proving exquisite summer relaxation or long walks all the year round Rex Features

2/16 Blackpool Pleasure Beach is Britain’s most popular tourist attraction thanks to its miles of award-winning beaches and more than 125 rides and shows. This is the quintessential British seaside experience with a chance to have some old-fashioned fun with traditional attractions such as donkey rides and Punch and Judy shows. Thrill-seekers will be in heaven with white knuckle rides such as the 235ft high Pepsi Max Big One Rex Features

3/16 Located at the tip of the picturesque Gower Peninsula, Rhossili beach in Wales is a three-mile strip of sand popular with surfers, bathers and fishermen. Visitors come here for the spectacular clifftop walks and a chance to check out the mysterious shipwrecks that are visible at low tide Rex Features

4/16 Lowestoft boasts three fine, sandy beaches and is a perfect spot for anyone wanting to try a spot of windsurfing or jet skiing. Those with no need for adrenalin sports can take a gentle walk along the pier or try their hand at crazy golf Rex Features

5/16 Burnham-on-Sea : The Somerset coastline has something for everyone; busy seaside resorts, picturesque towns and harbours, marinas and stunning coastline. You can sunbathe on golden sandy beaches, enjoy the amusements, take part in a wide variety of water sports or go for a relaxing cruise on the Bristol Channel. There are also beautiful coastal routes to walk, sites of Special Scientific Interest, nature reserves and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty to enjoy Rex Features

6/16 Holkham in Norfolk is a romantic and isolated stretch of sand, that is perfect for sunbathing, picnicking or horse-riding along the shore. A fringe of pine trees and breathtaking dunes that form part of England's largest nature reserve make it an ideal getaway. No wonder producers chose it as the setting for the final scene in the movie Shakespeare in Love, when Gwyneth Paltrow walked across its sands Rex Features

8/16 Known for being windswept and atmospheric, Dungeness in Kent is a mecca for anglers looking to land an elusive 20 pounder. Bass fishing is good here. In late summer and early autumn, fishermen come for the bass and flatfish, as well as the large numbers of sole, plaice and flounder Rex Features

9/16 Lulworth Cove in Dorset is a beautiful shell-shaped cove, formed over millions of years. It provides a great place to relax on the beaches, swim in the cove or even go diving in the many great spots in and out of the cove. The cove has recently been placed into the World Heritage Jurassic Coastline, which should help to preserve this most picturesque of destinations Rex Features

10/16 Visitors will return year after year to Tenby in Wales thanks to its miles of sandy beaches and charming heritage: it is a historic walled town built in the 13th century. Divided into the North and South beach areas, there is something for everyone in Tenby, but the wide expanse of golden sands will always prove to be its biggest draw Rex Features

11/16 With its expanse of golden sands and sparkling water Weymouth Beach in Dorset must surely be one of the best family beaches along the South Coast. All the favourite beach attractions are at hand, including Punch & Judy, donkey rides and fun things to try out such as swingboats, trampolines, carousels and a helter skelter. Of course, all you really need to have fun in Weymouth is a bucket and spade Rex Features

12/16 Sandbanks Beach in Poole is claimed to be the best beach on the south coast of England, and the fact it has become one of the most expensive places to live in the world reflects that. A small peninsula, it boasts fine golden sand and the knowledge that you are sharing the beautiful view with some of the richest people in the country Rex Features

13/16 From Blue Flag award-winning beaches to secret, hidden rocky coves, Scotland 's unspoilt coastline has literally kilometres of unspoilt coastline. Despite the sometimes inclement weather, the country can boast some of the most stunning beaches anywhere. Apart from sunbathing – if the weather allows - the wonderfully clean sandy beaches, such as Machir Bay , pictured here, are perfect for strolling or, for the more adventurous, trying out exciting sports such as kite-surfing Rex Features

14/16 Robin Hood's Bay , situated in the dramatic and rugged scenery of the North Yorkshire coastline, is probably one of the most picturesque fishing villages in the country. Tourists coming to discover its historic charm and the spectacular views over the wide bay. The village is set amongst a network of steeply sloping streets, steps and alleyways and retains a strong historic link with the sea, reminiscent of days gone by with fishermen in small boats and smugglers dodging the excise men. Strangely, the actual origin of the name remains a mystery. There is no evidence to suggest that Robin Hood of Sherwood Forest folklore visited the Bay Rex Features

15/16 The Isle of Wight currently has 13 award winning beaches, including three blue flag winners, all of which are managed and maintained to the highest standard. In the summer the island is a magnet for holidaymakers in search of sun, sea and sand. There are 60 miles of beaches to discover, with many set amongst areas of dramatic natural beauty or hidden beneath huge cliffs, like Alum Bay , pictured here Rex Features

16/16 Cornwall is one of the most beautiful holiday destinations in the UK. Thanks to its unique position on the south west peninsula, 80 per cent of the county is surrounded by water, making for the longest stretch of coastline in the UK at 697km. Wherever you are in Cornwall a stroll across the sand or a game of beach rounders is only a maximum of 16 miles away. And with over 300 beaches to choose from you never have to visit the same one twice. Pictured is Whipsiderry Beach, Newquay, at low tide Rex Features

