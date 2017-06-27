From thigh gaps to bikini bridges, women are constantly being given different body parts over which to obsess.

Fortunately, however, the latest trends are more body positive and aim to encourage women to love the body parts they may have previously maligned.

First came the visible tummy outline, and now we have hip dips.

Many women have them - hip dips are simply the dip you get when your thigh curves inwards under the hip bone.

And now Instagram influencers are leading the charge calling on women to love their hip dips.

“If anyone else has these cute ass hip dips then you should rock them,” wrote fitness blogger Carys Gray, from Cardiff.

It’s a body part than many women struggle to accept.

“I’ve had them all my life and they have always been somewhat of an insecurity of mine,” wrote blogger Girrlscout.

“Turns out your hips are just high, it’s literally how the skeleton is. It is not a deformity.”

And she struck a chord with many.

“If it wasn't for @girrlscout shedding some light on what is referred to as ‘hip dips’ I would still believe I was deformed or had saddlebags,” wrote a woman called Nikki.

“Even as a teenager at my thinnest (which was pretty thin y'all believe it or not) I just thought I had ‘fat’ thighs or love handles with my flat as board tummy. I could never figure out what was wrong with me.”

Many women are now proudly posting pictures of their hip dips on Instagram.

And Denise Hatton, chief executive of YMCA England and Wales, a founding partner of the Be Real Campaign for body confidence stresses that hip dips are perfectly natural.

“We know 70 per cent of adult women have felt pressure from television and magazines to have this idealised body and the recent focus on ‘hip dips’ is another example of a body craze that is potentially damaging to long-term health,” she told HuffPost, referring to the obsession with getting rid of them.

“We cannot understand why this is becoming such an obsession when hip dips are normal, natural and beautiful.”

Hopefully as the self-love message spreads, women will stop feeling conscious about their hip dips and love them instead.