A woman has died following a huge pile-up on the A40 near Witney, Oxfordshire, involving up to 20 vehicles.

Two other people - a man and a woman - have been taken to hospital. The woman is deemed to have life-threatening injuries while the man's condition is serious but not life-threatening. Up to 15 others are being treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A stretch of the major road near Witney has been closed in both directions while authorities attempt to help the injured and clear the debris. Queues of almost two miles are reported at the scene.

Images on social media showed badly-damaged vehicles strewn across the road following the crash, which took place at 8.22 on Wednesday morning. A van can be seen upside down in a ditch.

David Gallagher, a spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service, confirmed one adult female had been pronounced dead at the scene.

He said: "We were called at 08.22 following reports of a multiple vehicle accident on the A40 between Witney and Carterton this morning.

"We took one adult female with serious/life-threatening injuries to the John Radcliffe Hospital Major Trauma Unit in Oxford; a male patient with serious injuries was also taken to the John Radcliffe. We assessed and treated a further 10-15 patients with minor injuries at the scene.

"Unfortunately an adult female was declared deceased at the scene."

Three ambulances, three rapid response vehicles, two ambulance officers and an air ambulance car are at the scene.

Authorities said the incident stretched over 1km and six vehicles had suffered "significant damage" while another 10-15 had minor damage.

Witnesses said the accident happened in thick fog and "very icy" road conditions.

