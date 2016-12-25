The Berlin market attack suspect reportedly encouraged his 18-year-old nephew to kill his police officer uncle so he could prove his allegiance to Isis.

Anis Amri, 24, is believed by police to have driven a truck through a Christmas market in the German capital, killing 12 people and wounding 56. He was shot dead in Milan in a clash with police.

Before his death, he is alleged to have urged his teenage nephew Ferjan Fadi to kill so he could prove his allegiance to Isis. A police source told The Telegraph that the target was the police officer husband of one of Amri’s sisters.

​Fadi was arrested in his hometown of Oueslatia, where Amri also hails from, this weekend. The impoverished community is around 100 miles south of the North African country’s capital, Tunis, where two other men believed to be connected to Amri, were also detained.

The three suspects were members of a "terrorist cell" that was "connected to the terrorist Anis Amri who carried out the terrorist attack in Berlin", according to a statement fromTunisia's Interior Ministry.

Amri appears to have recorded a video message pledging allegiance to Isis and vowing to take revenge on European "crusaders" for bombing Muslims, according to footage released by the Isis-affiliated Amaq agency.

In the video, a man claiming to be Amri says: "My message to crusaders bombing Muslims everyday... Their blood will not go in vain. We are a nation behind them and will take revenge for them.

Berlin Christmas market lorry attack







18 show all Berlin Christmas market lorry attack

































1/18 Several people have been killed after a lorry drove into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2/18 'At least nine' people have been killed and more than 50 injured. AP

3/18 Emergency Services rush a Berlin market victim to an ambulance Associated Press

4/18 Police cordoned off the square at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church following the incident REUTERS

5/18 Rescue workers inspect the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church in Berlin EPA

6/18 Emergency crews inspect the lorry that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least nine people AFP

7/18 Fire crews attend the scene of the attack AFP/Getty

8/18 Armed police secure the site of a lorry attack at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS

9/18 Crushed debris is visible beneath the wheels of the vehicle REUTERS

10/18 An injured man is pushed to an ambulance REUTERS

11/18 Medics attend an injured person after the lorry attack which killed at least nine and injured more than 50 people AFP/Getty

12/18 Firefighters examine the lorry which was rammed into a Berlin Christmas market REUTERS

13/18 A person is carried into an ambulance REUTERS

14/18 View of the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least nine and injuring at least 50 people AFP/Getty

15/18 Rescue workers push a person on a stretcher to an ambulance Getty

16/18 Firefighters assess the damage after the lorry rammed the Christmas market, killing 'at least nine', and injuring more than 50 people AP

17/18 Firefighters stand beside a toppled Christmas tree at the site of the suspected terrorist attack in a Berlin Christmas market AP

18/18 Damaged stalls at the scene of the incident at a Berlin Christmas market where at least nine people have been killed EPA

"I call on my Muslim brothers everywhere... Those in Europe, kill the crusader pigs, each person to their own ability.”

Amri’s family have called for his remains to be sent to Oueslatia and asked authorities for details about his role in the attack.

But Tunisian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bouraoui Limam said that while he expected the body to be repatriated, it would "take a while" because Italian, German and Tunisian investigators needed to carry out examinations first.