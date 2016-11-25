Retail booming, says CBI as Black Friday gets under way

“Retail picks up pace”, said the CBI, which could hardly have picked a better day for the release of its regular Distributive Trades Survey.

With the Black Friday tills running hot, the business group’s poll of 126 firms, of which half were retailers, indicated that sales volumes for the time of year were “well above average”. They are expected to grow at a broadly similar pace next month.

The key findings were that 42 per cent of retailers said sales volumes were up, against just 16 per cent reporting falls. The CBI said the positive balance of 26 per cent was the strongest since September 2015, better than expectations and last month’s 21 per cent.

Some 39 per cent of respondents said they expected sales volumes to increase next month, while 16 per cent were forecasting a decline, another positive balance, this time of 23 per cent.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) of retailers said they had placed more orders with suppliers than they did a year ago whilst 24 per cent placed fewer. The CBI said the positive balance between those two numbers was the strongest since December 2015.

The survey went on to say 29 per cent of businesses reported that their volume of sales for the time of year were good, whilst 5 per cent said they were poor, a balance of plus 24 per cent.

Grocers were finding it tough (sales volumes flat) but clothes retailers, DIY and hardware and non store goods more than picked up the slack.

“It’s great to see retailers reporting such a buoyant month for sales. With the later onset of cold weather, shoppers stocking up their winter wardrobe has helped to boost high street sales,” said Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI’s chief economist. “While we expect to see decent growth in the near term, retailers are keeping a close eye on price rises coming down the track and the impact on consumer spending.”

And so they should in the wake of the universally gloomy forecasts contained in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Autumn Statement and the stark warning on the grim prospects for wage growth from the Institute for Fiscal Studies that followed it.

At this point it’s worth pointing out that you have to take the CBI's figures with a pinch of salt.

Although the survey is closely followed, the number of firms within it is quite small.

As retail analyst Nick Bubb, writer of the Daily Retailer, pointed out a little while back: “As a guide to what is really happening on the High Street, focusing on ‘volume’ is surely pretty meaningless at a time of price deflation, as retailers focus on the ‘value’ of sales not the ‘volume’.”

He went on to say: “It is important to remember that the CBI survey is not a quantitative survey, notwithstanding some of the coverage it gets in the press every month. It simply measures the percentage balance between those CBI members who think that volume is up less those who think volume is down, and, as such, it is little more than a snapshot of mid-month retail sentiment.”

Mr Bubb conceded that it nonetheless does have a “surprisingly good record over time of tracking the ups and downs of official retail sales figures” from the Office for National Statistics. But it's hardly comprehensive or detailed.

Business picture of the day







35 show all Business picture of the day



































































1/35 Nintendo shares jump after it announces the launch date for Super Mario Run - Wednesday 16 November The hugely anticipated game is an attempt to capitalise on the smartphone gaming market after the phenomenal success of Pokemon Go. Getty

2/35 Pound rises as High Court rules against Theresa May triggering Article 50 without Parliament - Thursday November 3 The pound has risen against all of its major peers on Thursday after the Government announced it cannot trigger Article 50 without parliament approval and the Bank of England said it is no longer expecting to cut interest rates this year.

3/35 Heathrow third runway poses ‘serious obstacle’ to fight against climate change - Tuesday October 25 Environmental groups expressed dismay at the Government’s decision to give a third runway at the airport the go-ahead – and Greenpeace vowed to challenge it in the courts. Allowing Heathrow to expand will create “a serious obstacle” to meeting the UK’s commitments on climate change and reducing air pollution, a leading scientist has warned. Reclaim the Power

4/35 Nearly 10,000 people in China apply for one job - Monday October 24 Nearly ten thousands Chinese jobseekers are competing for one position: an officer worker at a political organisation.China's annual civil service recruitment drive began on October 15, with more than 27,000 vacancies on offer in over 120 central departments - drawing about 1.4 million applicants this year. Job seekers registering for the civil exams are required to pick the positions they are most interested in when they sign up for the test but one job was more popular than others. China's annual civil service recruitment drive began on October 15, with more than 27,000 vacancies on offer in over 120 central departments - drawing about 1.4 million applicants this year. Reuters

5/35 Price of wine set to soar as production nears 20-year low - Friday 21 October Vineyard manager Antonio Navarro looks at grapes ready to be harvested at the Casa Bianchi vineyard in San Rafael Reuters

6/35 Banks consider ‘moving London staff to Luxembourg to get access to EU’ - Wednesday 19 October The head of financial development for Luxembourg said a string of overseas banks and fund managers had explored moving London staff to the tiny country since the Brexit vote. Nicolas Mackel said there had been “strong interest” from US and other non-EU firms assessing their options since June’s referendum. Rex

7/35 The pound falls below €1.10 for the first time since March 2010 - Monday October 17 The pound has fallen below €1.10 for the first time in six and a half years, since March 2010. Sterling has been under pressure since Britain voted to leave the European Union. The pound has fallen by almost 20% against the against the dollar since the Brexit vote, trading below $1.22 and €1.10 on Monday.

8/35 Brexit: US banks are planning exodus from the UK, French minister says - Friday October 14 French finance Minister Michel Sapin said that US banks had confirmed to him they would move some activities out of Britain to other European countries as the UK prepares to leave the EU. Sapin revealed that the executives of major US banks have told him they were working on contingency plans, after their meeting last week in Washington.

9/35 Tesco running out of products like Marmite and PG Tips amid Brexit price row with Unilever - Thursday October 13 Tesco has removed a number of popular products such as Marmite, Bovril and PG Tips from its online store following a price row with supplier Unilever over the plunging pound. Multinational household goods giant Unilever has reportedly demanded a 10 per cent price rise in its products, including those made in the UK, to offset the higher cost of imported goods. Reuters

10/35 FTSE falls after record mid-session high - Wednesday October 12 Britain's index of leading shares slipped on Wednesday from record highs reached in the previous session, partly reflecting currency moves which weighed on some of its global companies The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index, which hit a record high of 7,129.83 points on Tuesday, fell 0.5 percent to 7,038.22 points. The FTSE 250 mid-cap index fell 0.4 percent but also remained near record highs reached this month. The dollar dipped while sterling rebounded a touch from a brutal sell-off this month, as British Prime Minister Theresa May's offer to give lawmakers some scrutiny of the process behind Britain's plans to leave the European Union calmed market fears of a "hard Brexit". Getty Images

11/35 Samsung Galaxy Note 7 permanently discontinued - Tuesday October 11 Samsung finally bowed to pressure, permanently ceasing production of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7. The move came after replacement versions of its flagship phone phone - which Samsung claimed were safe - also burst into flames. October 12 2016. Reuters

12/35 Oliver Hart and Bengt Holmström awarded Nobel prize for economics - Monday October 10 Two academics recognised for their work on contract theory, which can be applied to everything from CEO pay to privatisations. Getty Images

13/35 Pound value plunges 6% in 2 minutes in mysterious flash crash - Friday October 7 The British pound has suffered a sudden collapse hitting a new 31-year low against the US dollar in mysterious circumstances, sparking market chaos in “insane” early trading. The drop was sterling's biggest since Britain voted to leave the EU in June. Sterling plunged more than 6 per cent to $1.1841 in two minutes, prompting traders to speculate about a possible trigger.

14/35 Pound sterling value hits another new 31-year low against the dollar amid hard Brexit fears - Wednesday October 5 Sterling has continued its “slippery decline” as ongoing fears over the consequences of "hard Brexit" haunt investor attraction towards the currency. The currency has fallen below the “psychologically important” $1.27 level, down 0.3 per cent to $1.2695 in early trading on Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s selloff. AFP/Getty

15/35 Pound drops to 31-year low Against dollar on brexit concerns - Tuesday October 4 Sterling’s broke through its post-referendum low to reach levels not seen in over 30 years. sterling hit an intraday low of $1.2736 on Tuesday morning. That surpasses the post-referendum low of $1.2798 reached on the day after the vote, which was the lowest level seen since the mid-1980s. Getty

16/35 Philip Hammond ditches George Osborne's 15% corporation tax cut target - Monday October 3 Chancellor Philip Hammond has apparently rejected the plan of his predecessor George Osborne to slash corporation tax to just 15 per cent in the wake of the UK’s Brexit vote. In early July Mr Osborne said he wanted to push the levy on company profits to 15 per cent as a bold signal to global companies that the UK is still “open for business” despite the vote to leave the EU. In his speech to the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, Mr Hammond made no reference to that 15 per cent goal, merely referencing the existing policy for the levy to decline to 17 per cent. AFP/Getty

17/35 Global stock markets rally as OPEC agrees to slash oil production for first time since 2008 The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has struck a deal to cut production for the first time in eight years, sending crude prices surging. READ MORE Oil price surges as Russia, Saudi Arabia promise co-operation In a decision led by a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, who had repeatedly clashed during previous meetings, OPEC ministers decided to cut production by 750,000 barrels a day, down to 32.5 million barrels. Rex

18/35 Apple to move London HQ to Battersea Power Station - Wednesday September 28 Apple is to establish a new London headquarters at Battersea Power Station, one of the city's most recognisable landmarks. The tech giant will occupy about 500,000 square feet of space across six floors of the central Boiler House from 2021, moving 1,400 employees there from eight offices around the capital. It will account for 40 per cent of the development’s total office space. Getty Images

19/35 Yahoo hack: World's biggest data breach could compromise Verizon deal and cost hundreds of millions of dollars Yahoo revealed it has been hit by what could be the biggest data breach in history, with half a billion user account details stolen. While its users are still digesting the news, the massive breach could also have bigger implications and compromise Yahoo’s recent agreement with Verizon, its future parent company, costing it hundreds of millions of dollars. Reuters

20/35 Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to give $3 billion to ‘cure, prevent or manage all disease’ - Thursdsy September 22 Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have pledged more than $3bn (£2.3bn) toward a plan to "cure, prevent or manage all disease within our children's lifetime". The couple pledged the money as the next big investment by their philanthropic company, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is also focused on education, poverty, and equality. REUTERS

21/35 OECD halves UK growth forecast due to EU referendum vote - Wednesday September The OECD has slashed its 2017 growth forecast for the UK in half as a result of the Brexit vote and warned of “very high” uncertainty ahead. The multilateral economics institution had projected UK GDP growth next year of 2 per cent in June, but today reduced that to just 1 per cent in its latest Interim Economic Outlook. ADVERTISING inRead invented by Teads That was easily the largest downgrade for any major advanced economy. Getty

22/35 Sports Direct bows to pressure and announces independent review of working practices - Tuesday September 20 Never underestimate Mike Ashley’s capacity to spring a surprise. A matter of days after a tumultuous, and indeed historic, AGM at which the Sports Direct boss’s independent shareholders voted against the re-election of his chairman Keith Hellawell and backed a trade union motion calling for an independent review into governance and working practices at the business, he appears to have caved in. At least on the latter. PA

23/35 Kate Moss launches her own talent agency 'to create stars' - Monday September 19 One of the world's most iconic models of her generation, Kate Moss, has announced plans to start her own talent agency this month.In an interview with the Business of Fashion she revealed that her new venture – the Kate Moss Agency – won’t only look after emerging models but will also sign actors and singers. Her announcement coincided with London Fashion Week.

24/35 Deutsche Bank shares plunge 8%after it refuses to pay £10.6bn fine - Friday September 16 Deutsche Bank shares slumped after receiving a $14 billion (£10.6 bn) claim from the US Justice Department to settle an investigation into the firm’s sale of residential mortgage-backed securities, a figure the German lender said it’s not willing to pay. “Deutsche Bank has no intent to settle these potential civil claims anywhere near the number cited,” the company said in a statement early Friday in Frankfurt. “The negotiations are only just beginning. The bank expects that they will lead to an outcome similar to those of peer banks which have settled at materially lower amounts.” Bloomberg

25/35 John Lewis posts 75% profits slump - Thursday September 15 John Lewis Partnership, the owner of John Lewis and Waitrose, has reported a 75 per cent drop in profits for the six months to July, citing "deep structural changes in the retail market". Half-year profits have sunk to £56.9m, down by £167.1m on last year. The profits slump includes an exceptional charge of £25m for the write-down of property assets it no longer plans to develop for Waitrose. But even excluding the exceptional charge, profits for the latest half year were down 14.7 per cent to £81.9m. Getty Images

26/35 French prosecutor seeks 3 years' jail for ex-minister over foreign bank account - Wednesday September 14 France's financial prosecutor on Wednesday sought a three-year jail term for former budget minister Jerome Cahuzac, who was forced to quit government three years ago over the discovery that he owned a secret bank account abroad. Cahuzac, 64, a plastic surgeon by profession who was appointed budget minister when Socialist President Francois Hollande took power in 2012, stands accused of tax fraud and money laundering. Getty Images

27/35 Bank of England first polymer banknote enters circulation - Tuesday September 13 Cash machines across the UK will start to dispense the Bank of England’s first plastic £5 note on Tuesday morning and it is designed to be safer and stronger.Each note is expected to last around five years - two and a half times longer than their paper counterparts - because of the durability of the polymer material. Getty Images

28/35 Apple chief executive, Tim Cook lashes out at European Commission tax ruling - Thursday September 1 The ruling that Apple must pay the Irish government €13 billion Euros in back taxes over its "sweetheart" deal in the country ignited fury in the company's boss who called it "maddening" and "political". AFP/Getty Images

29/35 ITV withdraws bid for Peppa Pig owner - Wednesday August 25 ITV withdrew its £1bn offer for Entertainment One, owner of the popular children’s television franchise “Peppa Pig,” the company said in a statement. Getty Images

30/35 Scotland’s North Sea oil revenues collapse 97 per cent leaving £14.8bn budget hole - Wednesday August 24 Scotland’s revenues from North Sea oil have collapsed by 97 per cent in the past year as oil prices have plummeted, reigniting a fierce debate over whether an independent Scotland could finance itself. Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “The nationalists' case for independence has been swallowed up by a £14 billion black hole.” Taxes collected from oil production fell from £1.8 billion in 2015 to just £60 million in 2016. The gap between tax revenues and what Scotland spends is now 9.5 per cent, or £14.8 billion, compared to a 4 per cent deficit for the UK as a whole. Reuters

31/35 Swiss watch exports to UK rise as sterling falls -Tuesday August 23 Swiss watch exports to the UK rose by 13.4% in July as tourists exploited the drop in the value of the pound to snap up luxury goods. The Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said watches worth 110.2m Swiss francs (£87m) were exported to the UK last month, the best figures since November 2015. Getty Images

32/35 Public borrowing worse than expected in wake of referendum vote - Friday August 19 The public finances were weaker than expected in the wake of the Brexit vote, official figures showed today. July has traditionally been a month of surplus for the public finances as it is one of the four months when companies pay a share of their annual corporation tax dues over to HMRC. City of London analysts had expected a surplus of £1.6bn. Getty

33/35 Surprise jump in retail sales in July after EU referendum vote - Thursday August 18 There was no sign of British shoppers reining in spending in the wake of the EU referendum result, one of the first "hard" post Brexit vote set of statistics has shown. Retail sales jumped 1.4 per cent in July, more than reversing the 0.9 per cent decline in June, according to the Office for National Statistics. PA

34/35 Unexpected fall in joblessness post Brexit vote - Wednesday August 17 The UK claimant count unexpectedly declined last month, suggesting the British labour market held up reasonably well in the wake of the Brexit vote. Rex

35/35 Inflation rises in wake of Brexit vote - Tuesday August 16 Consumer price inflation picked up in the wake of the UK’s Brexit vote, hitting its highest rate since November 2014. The Office for National Statistics said the annual rate of CPI inflation was 0.6 per cent, up from 0.5 per cent in June and slightly higher than City of London analysts had been expecting. PA

In the midst of a Black Friday that will no doubt produce figures showing another record as retailers accept they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t and decide to join the party, the figures do, however, combine with other data to show that the consumer is playing an important role in holding the economy up in the wake of a Brexit vote that has badly hit business investment.

How the survey, and other data tracking the performance of the the retail sector, responds into the New Year when price rises as a result of the weak pound start to filter through, combined with the realisation that wages aren't going to rise to meet them, remains to be seen.

Black Friday, and this latest survey, might just be the last hurrah before the reality of that sets in.