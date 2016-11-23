Black Friday will take place on 25 November this year. Imported from the States, Britain is bracing itself yet again for another nationwide shopping spree.

Retailers are set to slash prices to kick-start the Christmas shopping season. Tesco, Argos and Currys have already gone live with huge Black Friday promotions.

Last year, UK shoppers cracked the £1bn sales mark for the first time ever and experts are predicting a similar result this year. Twenty-seven per cent of adults across the country are expected to purchase over the weekend period.

Asda has banned Black Friday for a second year in a row, amid fears of in-store violence. Ironically the company, owned by US retail giant, Walmart famously brought the Black Friday to the attention of British retailers.

Such fears haven't yet affected other retailers' plans however.

Store opening times

John Lewis will open from 8am this Friday and its flagship store in Oxford Street will stay open for business until 10pm. The retailer has already started to lower its prices – keeping to its famous ‘never knowlingly undersold’ price match service.

Curry’s PC World have launched a 10-day "Black Tag" sale event starting from the 22 November to the 1st December, featuring over 3,500 discounted items. Stores will open at 6am.

Tesco is already offering online and in-store bargains. The majority of stores will open at 5am. For all local times click here.

Sainsbury's have announced that reward card holders will benefit with a quadruple in Nectar points over the Black Friday period, from November 25 until Monday November 28. The majority of stores open at 7am. To check your local store's opening time click here.

Argos could not wait for Friday, and have already released huge discounts on electrical products. It will continue its sale for 13 days ending on Wednesday 30 November. For opening times click here.