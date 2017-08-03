CEO pay falls but here's why the figures are nothing to celebrate

Reality bites, is how the High Pay Centre described a 17 per cent reduction in average FTSE 100 boss's pay.

Shouldn't those of us who have fiercely opposed Britain’s culture of boardroom excess be celebrating a figure like that?

Only up to a point. Delve into the exhaustive analysis by the Centre and the Chartered Institute for Personnel & Development, and you’ll see that it’s more a case of two steps forward, one step back.

The 17 per cent fall in the average single figure remuneration for CEOs that their report records took it down to £4.53m in 2016 from £5.44m in 2015. This is welcome.

But the figure is, to some extent, skewed by a couple of very big falls at at the extreme end. Fully two percentage points of the reduction was caused simply by a degree of moderation being brought to just one enormous package - that of Sir Martin Sorrell at advertising giant WPP. His pay dropped from £70.4m to £48.1m.

Ramesh Kapoor, at consumer products group Rekitt Benckiser, was another outlier. His package fell by £8.8m to £14.6m.

Set against that is the fact that at the bottom of the FTSE pile the index’s lesser lights were quietly taking the opportunity to play catch up. The 32 lowest paid bosses all got rises.

So what we’re seeing here is something of a clustering around a still very high mean with falls at the top offset by rises at the bottom.

It appears that remuneration committees, and the consultants who advise them, at the bottom end of the FTSE have worked out that you can get away with what I would refer to as “modest excess”.

It sounds like a contradiction in terms but what it means in practice is that you can top up by a few hundred grand a year and no one will make too much of a fuss.

It’s only if you push the envelope like Imperial Brands - its a cigarette company that doesn’t want to shout too loud about it - did earlier this year that you get into trouble with the City’s institutional shareholders.

It had to withdraw a package that would have seen its CEO Alison Cooper’s maximum bumped up from £5.5m to £8.5m. If its RemCo had tried, say, £6.5m it might have got away with it.

Meanwhile, there is still a yawning gulf between what the average Britain earns and what those at the top of society take home.

As the GMB union pointed out, it would take a worker on a normal salary more than 150 years for their earnings to match what a typical FTSE100 boss makes in just one.

CEO salaries are still nearly ten per cent ahead of where they were as recently as 2010, despite there being no proven link between high executive pay and the addition of either economic or shareholder value.

We should also remember that lucrative share based “long term incentive plans” handed to CEOs are apt to move up and down from year to year. So next year could easily see a bounce back.

Then there is the Neymar effect. CEOs will have seen what Paris Saint German plans to play the footballer. I’ve yet to meet one without an inflated sense of their own self worth. The motto at the top of corporate Britain is "it's because I'm worth it".

It doesn’t matter that you can quantify Neymar’s contribution to a team statistically, and to the bottom line via marketing revenues and image rights, when you can’t easily quantify a CEOs contribution to corporate performance. We want some of that, is what they'll say.

Business picture of the day







16 show all Business picture of the day





























1/16 Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox said any trade deal with the US would 'have to include agriculture' paving the way for the arrival of chicken washed in chlorinated water REUTERS

2/16 The Government it will outlaw the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040 in a bid to cut air pollution but environmental groups said the proposals did not go far enough AFP

3/16 In a bid to ease paralysing congestion ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and combat a deeply entrenched and destructive culture of extreme presenteeism, Japan is trialling a practice that other countries adopted years ago: remote working. REUTERS

4/16 India’s won't allow self-driving cars as they take away jobs, says India's road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari. EPA

5/16 UK farmers are considering moving their operations abroad to Poland as they struggle to fill seasonal jobs post-Brexit referendum. PA

6/16 Channel 4's Great British Bake Off agrees a new sponsorship deal with Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker. The upcoming autumn series will be the first since the programme's switch from the BBC. The winner of the final series on the BBC was Candice Brown (pictured) Getty Images

7/16 Bitcoin could soon be used as a currency spent on everyday items. TenX hopes to introduce Visa cards able to convert the crypto-currency into legal tender in dollars, sterling, euros and yen. REUTERS

8/16 Fashion retailer Michael Kors buys out luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choos, brought to fame by celebrity endorsements from Princess Diana. The shoemaker, with stores in New York and London, hopes to boost the faltering fortunes of Kors. REUTERS

9/16 A driver sits behind the wheel of a Mini at BMW's plant in Oxford. The German carmaker announced plans to assemble a new electric Mini in the UK, despite uncertainty over Brexit and free trade. REUTERS

10/16 An aerial view shows rice plants in the shape of the map of China in a paddy field in Zhonghong village, on the outskirts of Shanghai, China. The Us agreed to export rice to China for the first time, meeting growing demand for rice. REUTERS

11/16 Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley tells high court he is a 'power drinker' and enjoys binging Mike Ashley has reportedly told a high court judge that he likes binging on alcohol and is a “power drinker”. On the fourth day of a trial in London, where the Sports Direct boss is being sued by investment banker Jeffrey Blue, Mr Ashley was asked how much he had been drinking when he allegedly made a deal with Mr Blue relating to Sports Direct’s share price, according to the BBC. Reuters

12/16 Brexit concerns shrink UK's lead as Europe's top finance hub Brexit concerns have bitten into the UK’s lead as Europe’s top financial services location for investors, new research shows. The UK’s financial services industry has retained its title as Europe’s most attractive location for international investment, but its lead has narrowed due to fears over the impact of Brexit, according to a report by professional services firm EY. Reuters

13/16 Longest squeeze on household incomes since 1970s, says ONS The aggregate real disposable income of UK households has fallen for three quarters in a row for the first time since the 1970s, according to the Office for National Statistics. The ONS said that the inflation-adjusted compensation of the household sector fell 1.4 per cent in the first three months of 2017, reflecting spiking inflation and weak pay growth. Macrobond, The Independent

14/16 Jaguar Land Rover to create 5,000 new jobs Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election. JLR, which employs more than 40,000 people globally, said it would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers as well as 4,000 additional personnel including in manufacturing, most of whom will be based in Britain.

15/16 Japanese bank Nomura chooses Frankfurt for EU headquarters after UK's withdrawal Nomura picked Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European Union operations after the UK leaves the bloc, people with knowledge of the matter said. Japan’s biggest brokerage will start preparations this month to form a base in the German financial centre, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is confidential. It will seek regulatory approval and find office space before transferring fewer than 100 employees from London to the city, according to the person. Getty Images

16/16 The real reason UK employers hire European Union workers While the end of free movement is presented by politicians as ‘taking control’, for employers it means quite the reverse – it means a loss of control, it means new barriers to recruitment and, for some, the risk of irreparable damage. In our research at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) before and after the referendum vote we’ve detected a gradual change in outlook among employers. AP

CEOs might then look at Chris Evans, who pocketed more than £2m from the BBC despite losing nearly half a million listeners from his Radio 2 show this year, and then add: “See, it doesn't have to matter if we’re not all that good.”

Welcome though the numbers in the report are, attitudes like that still prevail at the top of corporate Britain, and it’s not just corporate Britain. Consider how much people like university vice chancellors or local authority chiefs like to pay themselves. The culture of excess has spread and metastasized beyond the City boardroom.

So these figures are nothing to celebrate. To the contrary. They should, instead, serve as a clarion call to keep up the pressure to bring some sanity to it.